Last Updated:

How To Download MacOS 12 Montreux? Step-By-Step Guide To Update Your MacOS

Apple has released their latest public beta and the users are asking 'How to download macOS 12 Montreux.' So here is a full guide to help install this macOS.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
How to download macOS 12 Montreux

Image: @TheAppleHub/ TWitter


Apple has been releasing a lot of new updates for their macOS 12 for a long time now. The American tech giant has recently confirmed the release of their Apple macOS 12. The users who wish to install the new Montreux are first required to register for Apple’s beta software. After that, the users are required to install the beta using the official website. But some of these users have been facing some issues installing the new macOS on their MacBook and are asking questions like, ‘How to download macOS 12 Montreux.’ Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can help the users get the new macOS 12 on their devices. Read more 

How to download macOS 12 Montreux?

  • Step 1: Open Apple’s official website.
  • Step 2: Then click on “Sign In” and enter your Apple ID.
  • Step 3: Then go through Apple’s terms and conditions and agree to complete the registration for Apple’s software beta program.
  • Step 4: Then open system options on your device and select “Software update.”
  • Step 5: Try and look for new software and then click on “Update”.  

Follow all the above-mentioned steps to download the latest software update released for Apple devices. If you are not able to see any update available for your device, then try and restart your device to see if the update is available on your system. Here is a list of devices that are compatible to run the MacOS 12 Montreux. 

  • iMac late 2015 model and updated models 
  • iMac Pro 2017 and updated models 
  • MacBook Air 2015 and  updated models 
  • MacBook Pro 2015 and updated models 
  • Mac Pro 2013 and  updated models 
  • Mac Mini 2014 and  updated models 
  • MacBook 2016 and  updated models 

How to stop getting MacOS beta notifications?

  • Step 1: Users will need to open the Software Update in System Preferences.
  • Step 2: A small window will pop up, then click the 'Details…' option.
  • Step 3: You will see a dialogue box asking if you would like to restore your default update settings.
  • Step 4: Click on 'Restore Defaults' and you will no longer get any updates for the macOS Beta. 
READ | Apple CEO attempts to quell workers' unrest over 'toxic' culture of secrecy
READ | Apple Watch 7 reportedly runs on same chipset as previous version
READ | Here's how to avoid tracking by promotional mails on Outlook, Apple Mail and Gmail
READ | Apple iPhone 13 battery capacity reveals significant improvement over iPhone 12
READ | Apple iOS 15 to release on Sept 20: Here's how to download, update your iPhone & iPad
Tags: How to download macOS 12 Montreux, Apple, MacBook
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND