How To Download MacOS 12 Montreux? Step-By-Step Guide To Update Your MacOS

Apple has been releasing a lot of new updates for their macOS 12 for a long time now. The American tech giant has recently confirmed the release of their Apple macOS 12. The users who wish to install the new Montreux are first required to register for Apple's beta software. After that, the users are required to install the beta using the official website. But some of these users have been facing some issues installing the new macOS on their MacBook and are asking questions like, 'How to download macOS 12 Montreux.' Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can help the users get the new macOS 12 on their devices.

How to download macOS 12 Montreux?

Step 1: Open Apple’s official website.

Step 2: Then click on “Sign In” and enter your Apple ID.

Step 3: Then go through Apple’s terms and conditions and agree to complete the registration for Apple’s software beta program.

Step 4: Then open system options on your device and select “Software update.”

Step 5: Try and look for new software and then click on “Update”.

Follow all the above-mentioned steps to download the latest software update released for Apple devices. If you are not able to see any update available for your device, then try and restart your device to see if the update is available on your system. Here is a list of devices that are compatible to run the MacOS 12 Montreux.

iMac late 2015 model and updated models

iMac Pro 2017 and updated models

MacBook Air 2015 and updated models

MacBook Pro 2015 and updated models

Mac Pro 2013 and updated models

Mac Mini 2014 and updated models

MacBook 2016 and updated models

How to stop getting MacOS beta notifications?