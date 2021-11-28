How To Send WhatsApp Message Without Saving Contact Details? Read Step By Step Guide

WhatsApp allows users to send messages to saved contacts on their smartphones. If a user needs to send a text message to another WhatsApp user, the sender must have the receiver's contact information saved in their smartphone. However, is it possible to send WhatsApp messages without saving the contact details of another user? Yes, a user can send a message over WhatsApp to another user without saving their contact. Keep reading to know more.

Sending a WhatsApp message without contact details being saved on a smartphone is one of the classic WhatsApp tips and tricks. It involves the formation of a link that can be sent to other users. Thereafter, anyone with the link will be able to send a message to the recipient of the link. Following the steps given below, one can create a WhatsApp inbox link which can then be used to send messages without the need to share contact details.

How to send WhatsApp message without saving contact details?

The first way is using the link https://wa.me/. Using this link, WhatsApp users can text a number without actually saving it to their contact list.

All a user needs to do is to type the link in a web browser and add the phone number at the end of the link, after the slash.

Thereafter, a WhatsApp web page will open which will ask for confirmation to message the entered number.

By clicking on the message, users will be redirected to a WhatsApp page wherein they can chat with the contact without the need of saving it.

Apart from the above method, one can use applications like Click to Chat which will allow a user to jump right into a WhatsApp chat without the need of creating custom links. There is another application that is called Easy Message, which allows a user to directly message a Whatsapp contact by entering the contact number and message. There is another way to access WhatsApp messages without contact being saved on a device. By typing a WhatsApp number in Google search, one can click on the three dots and select WhatsApp to directly open a WhatsApp chat. However, this method works on fewer devices.