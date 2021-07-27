How To Surrender In Pokémon Unite; Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Pokemon Unite is a team battle game, which is developed by Pokemon Company and Tencent Games. While the game is enjoyable, there might be times when a team does not play well and wishes to surrender. In cases when the opponent team has a large lead, or when a team loses the most powerful fighter, it is difficult to hold on to the game. In such situations, players can surrender and leave the battle, as the game does not penalise or punish its players for leaving a game. Keep reading to know more about how to surrender in Pokemon Unite.

How to surrender pokemon unite on Nintendo switch and other devices?

There might be multiple reasons as to why a player or team wishes to surrender in Pokemon Unite. For instance, a player might be disconnected from the match due to an unstable internet connection, or a team might be losing by a huge margin. Whatever be the reason, readers will get to know how to surrender in Pokemon Unite ahead. However, in order to surrender the game, four players have to agree upon the decision and the option is available after the first five minutes of the match. Players can surrender and then move on to the next match.

To surrender during a match in Pokemon Unite, follow the steps given below

Press the '+' button during a match to open the scoring menu

Once in the settings menu, press '-' to go to the settings

When in the settings menu, press 'X' to initiate the surrender vote

If the process is started by someone else, join in by holding the '+' button

Once initiated, the team will be asked for individual votes for surrender

If the majority of the players vote for surrender, the game will end early and players can start afresh match. However, if all the players do not agree to surrender, the game will go on and the surrender vote will be deemed void. Additionally, a player has three chances to initiate the surrender vote, after which he/she would not be able to do so. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and other udpates.