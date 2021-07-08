How To Use Netflix My List Feature? Step-By-Step Guide To Personalize Your Watchlist

Netflix has constantly been dominating the online streaming service since it was launched in India. The makers are now releasing new features that can make the app more accessible for their users. Recently, a new feature, called the 'My List' option has been added to their platform which allows the users to create a personalized playlist on their platform. But some of the users have not been able to figure out how to use this new feature and are asking questions like, How to use Netflix My List feature? To help ut the users, here are some steps that can be followed to answer the users’ questions about the new Netflix feature.

How to use the My List feature on Smartphone?

The first thing users will need to do is open the Netflix app on their smartphones.

Then select the movie you want to add to My List.

Tap on the ‘Details and More’ option of the particular movie.

Then try to spot a ‘+’ icon.

Press it to add the movie to your watchlist.

My List feature on the browser

Accessing this feature from the browser is no different than using the app on a smartphone.

To add the movie from your browser, the same steps can be followed to access the My List feature

The users will also need to keep in mind that tagging a ‘Remind me later’ option to a movie will directly add that particular selection to My List after it has been released. To directly access this feature, the users will need to open Netflix’s home page and search for the ‘My List’ row. This can also be accessed from the ‘Profiles & More’ option if using a mobile app or a smart TV application. All of these changes have been brought in with a recent Netflix update that was rolled out for the users. Seeing such personalised changes from the makers certainly shows why Netflix has been one of the leading OTT platforms available in multiple countries around the globe. No other information has been released by the makers yet. Keep an eye out for any updates on Netflix’s social media handles.