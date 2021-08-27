iCloud+ Custom Email Domain feature beta is out, Here's step by step account setting guide

Apple announced quite a low of new features during WWDC 2021 keynote. Among other announcements, the Apple iCloud+ gives users the ability to customize email domains. The feature allows Apple users to utilize multiple email addresses within one inbox. While the feature was announced almost two months ago, Apple is now testing the beta online. Those who are subscribed to Apple iCloud can log on to beta.icloud.com and set up a custom domain.

iCloud+ account setting guide, custom email domain feature

The custom email domain feature allows iCloud+ users to create personalized iCloud mail addresses with a custom domain name. Users can also allow family members who are registered on iCloud to use the same domain name. Once the new feature is available, users will be able to remove '@icloud.com' from their email address and create a unique email domain. Although the feature has been present on Google Workspace for a long time, it is catching up on the Apple ecosystem as well.

The feature will be useful for Apple users operating with third-party hosted email services

The feature will be highly beneficial for those who use Apple products but do not want to use Apple-branded email addresses for personal or professional purposes. Along with custom domain names, Apple also announced Private Relay, which is Apple's VPN service: Hide My Email, which lets users hide their personal email addresses and use a dummy address to avoid spam; and increased support for HomeKit Security Cameras. As mentioned earlier, the feature does not release yet and is available in beta testing. However, iCloud+ will come with higher subscription rates for the added features.

