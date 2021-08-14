Independence Day 2021 Filter: Here's How You Can Use India Gate Filter On Snapchat

The popular social media platform Snapchat has launched a new landmark lens for India Gate situated in the capital city of India. The landmark lens comes at the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day and uses Snapchat AR technology to deliver a beautified visual experience. Snapchat users in close proximity to India Gate will receive a notification on their smartphones and will be able to use the landmark lens by pointing their cameras towards the monument. Keep reading to know more about the Snapchat Independence Day filter.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Snapchat launches the India Gate filter

The Snapchat filter allows users to implement the AR capabilities of their device, which places digitally created entities on the image feed that is supplied by the cameras. Similarly, the Snapchat Independence Day filter superimposes a creative visualisation of the tri-coloured flag of India on the historical monument situated in the capital city of India. Essentially, the India Gate filter runs digital streaks or ribbons of the tri-coloured flags through and around the India Gate, which can then be clicked in the form of an image or a short video.

Such filters that are based on an occasion that is celebrated widely across a region bring people together. Snapchatters use such filters to express their sentiments and connect with other users, family members and friends on the platform. Using the Independence Day 2021 filter, a Snapchat user can also share their image on Spotlight, along with the hashtag #MeraBharatMahan.

Here is what Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development at Snapchat India says about the new filter, "Snapchat’s Landmark Lenses enable augmented reality experiences that can transform the world's most iconic landmarks in real-time. Landmark for India Gate in Delhi marks Snapchat’s third Landmark Lens in India after The Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Taj Mahal in Agra.".

Snapchat is one of the most widely used AR-driven social media platforms. There are several filters and lenses on Snapchat that use augmented reality to deliver digital experiences. One of the most fascinating aspects of this technology is that it can create a number of visual designs at the same place. Additionally, these filters allow Snapchat to deliver a culturally rich experience to its users.