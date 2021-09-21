IOS 15 Bugs Found By Several Users: Here’s How To Restore IOS 14 On IPhone & IPad

Apple has launched its updated version of iOS 15 beta and several users have already installed it on their iPhones and iPads. But some of the users are not satisfied with this software update because of the several bugs found in it. Now, the users wish to shift back to their reliable iOS 14. After such a disappointment, users have been trying to find ways to go back to iOS 14.

Well here's how to restore iOS 14 from iOS 15. Here is a full guide that can help iOS users to downgrade their device software from iOS 15 beta to iOS14. Read on to know more.

How to restore iOS 14 from iOS 15?

Well, it is not difficult to downgrade your software but users will need to erase and restore their iPhone or iPad. It is an essential step to clean the phone completely to remove all the iOS 15 codes located deep within the device’s files. For that, users need to have an iOS 14 backup to restore all their data to the phone.

Keep in mind that an iOS 15 backup will not be compatible with the previous version of the software. So, keep an iOS 14 backup handy to restore the data to your device. After uploading all the data for backup, follow these steps and learn ‘how to restore iPhone to iOS 14’ or ‘how to restore iPad to iOS 14.’

You will need a Mac for completing this process. Make sure to install the latest version of macOS is installed.

Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac.

Enter the Recovery Mode on your device.

To enter the recovery mode on iPhone and iPad, press and release the Volume Up and Down button, quickly. Then, hold the Side button till the recovery-mode screen comes on.

A window will pop up asking the user if they want to Restore or Update their device.

Click on “Update” to wipe all the data and downgrade back to the available iOS 14 software.

Then click on “Install” and wait for their software to be uploaded on your device.

(Image: @urtechseeker/ Twitter)