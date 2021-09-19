IPL 2021: How to download Dream11 app for Android, iOS? A step-by-step guide

The Indian Premier League is one of the most celebrated sports events in the country when players from around the world come together to display the true spirit of sports. While IPL 2021 began in the month of April, the international event got cancelled due to the increasing number of cases and the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As and when the participating players were infected, the event organizers and sponsors mutually agreed to postpone the remaining matches, which will now be played from September 19, 2021.

As the IPL season is about to begin, Dream11 players are looking forward to the IPL 2021. Dream11 is a fantasy gaming platform that offers multiple sports such as basketball, kabaddi, football, cricket and more sports. The platform says that it is a game of skill and those who use the application have to create a virtual team of players who might perform well in an upcoming or live match. Read along to find out how to download Dream11 app and how to play Dream11?

How to download Dream11 app?

The Dream11 application can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices. On the Apple App Store, the size of the application is 178.8 MB. While the application is not available on Google Play Store, it can be downloaded from Dream11's official website, in the form of an apk. Other steps remain the same, as given below. Follow the steps given below to download the Dream11 application.

Open the App Store

Search for Dream11 application

Download the Dream11: Fantasy Cricket App

Register on the application using an email ID or phone number

Add a bank account to the application for adding funds

How to play Dream11?

The Dream11 application provides players with several sports to choose from, including cricket, football, basketball and more. Once a user selects sports, they are shown with all the events going on around the world, for which the player can form a virtual team and participate in the competition. To do this, a Dream11 user has to select a match from the upcoming matches or a live match. The second step in the process is to create a team on the application. The team might consist of players that a user thinks will perform well in the current match. Once the team is formed, a user shall join contests that are organized as per events. If the user's team performs well, a user can win.