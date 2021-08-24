Is Google Meet Tab On Gmail Bothering You? Know How To Remove It From Your Device

Over the past few months now, Google has been pushing up the Google Meet tab on opening the Gmail app or any other related applications. However, some users might find this disturbing as they don't have any purpose with it. It has been recently added to Gmail by default.

The default option helps in redirecting to Google Meet. Users can easily click on the Meet tab and get redirected to another page in order to start a new meeting or join a meeting. It needs to be mentioned that this is optional and one can easily remove the Google meet tab from Gmail and clear the space obtained by the tab.

This issue is not only faced by the users working on desktop but also on Android and iOS. Read on to know how to remove the Google Meet tab from Gmail on desktop, Android, or iOS.

How to remove Google meet tab from Gmail on desktop?

First, open your Gmail app

Next click on the three-lined hamburger icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Now scroll down to find the Settings option.

Select the 'See all Settings' option.

Next, open the 'Chat and Meet'

Select the 'Meet' option and tap on 'Hide the

Meet section in the main menu

Finally, save the changed settings.

How to remove Google meet tab from Gmail on Android and iPhone?

Open the Gmail app on your phone.

Similarly, click the three-line hamburger icon in the upper left corner.

Select the Gmail account from where you want to remove the Google Meet tab.

Scroll down to find the Meet category and uncheck the 'Show the Meet tab for video calling'

And, you are done!

By following the given steps, one can easily remove the unwanted Google Meet option from Gmail and use both applications separately.

(Image Credits: Twitter)