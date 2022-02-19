Snapchat Will Let You Change Your Username Starting February 23; Read Details

With millions of daily active users and billions of snaps being shared every day, Snapchat is very popular among young social media users. The entire platform has been developed over the idea of disappearing messages, which turned out to be successful. To create an account on Snapchat, users have to create a username. The username is a unique identifier that helps Snapchat to recognise a user. Until now, the application did not allow users to change their Snapchat username, but with the latest update, the photos sharing platform will enable the feature.

On February 18, 2022, Snapchat announced an update that will allow users to change their usernames without the deletion of their accounts. Snapchat users on both Android and iOS will be able to change their username from February 23, 2022. Changing the username will not impact other details of a user's account, including the display name, associated email ID, profile settings, etc. However, users should keep in mind that they will only be able to change their Snapchat username once per year. Previously, users could only change their display name, but their username had to be the same.

How to change Snapchat username?

Open Snapchat

Tap the Bitmoji on the top left corner of the screen to open the profile screen

In the profile section, tap on the settings icon at the top right corner of the display

In the Username section, there should be a blue colour block that reads "new"

Below the field that showcases username, top on the option to Change username

Snapchat will display a message that reads "Your username can only be changed once a year. Once you change your username, no one will be able to claim your old one, including you."

Tap on continue and make the required changes in the username

Tap on next and that is it

As mentioned earlier, users could not change their usernames prior to this update. They either had to change their display names or delete their current Snapchat account to create a new one with the required username. However, that resulted in the loss of streaks, images and videos saved to camera roll and other lists of friends on the old account. Nevertheless, now Snapchat users will be able to change their username without deleting their account.

Image: SNAP