Last Updated:

WhatsApp: How To Remove Archived Chat From Top? Check Step-by-step Guide

WhatsApp has an in-built feature known as Archive Chats to hide the chats of your choice. After you archive a chat, it remains hidden from the main window

Written By
Aayush Anandan
whatsapp

IMAGE: Pixabay


WhatsApp has an in-built feature known as 'Archive Chats' to hide the chats of your choice. After you archive a chat, it remains hidden from the main window of WhatsApp and in the archived folder. To check the messages from the archived user, you either have to look into the folder or you must search the name or the number of the chat. The archive folder was previously hidden within the app but after a recent update, the archived folder sits on top of the chat window. In the new update, even if the archived user messages, the chat will remain hidden inside the box on the top. This has been an unpopular update and many users have tried to get rid of the same.

How to remove the archived box from the top of WhatsApp?

Follow these simple steps to remove the archived box from your chat window:

  • Open the app on your Android device.
  • Open the archived box at the top of the window.
  • You will be able to see the archived chats on the screen. 
  • Click the three dots at the top right corner and then select ‘Archive settings’.
  • Disable the ‘Keep Chats Archived' option.
  • After disabling the feature, the archived box will no longer be there on the top of the chat window. The archived user will remain hidden until that person messages you. It will no longer remain hidden unlike before.
READ | Independence Day 2021: Happy Independence Day quotes, wishes, images for WhatsApp status
READ | Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and send stickers & GIFs
READ | WhatsApp rolls out iOS to Android chat transfer feature to select users
READ | Facebook designates Taliban as 'Terrorist Group', bans content; WhatsApp to follow suit
READ | Step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp UPI as tech giants add interesting feature
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND