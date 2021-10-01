WhatsApp: How to take notes on WhatsApp by sending messages to yourself?

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging application that allows users to send text messages, media files and payments to other users around the globe. One of the most useful aspects of the application is its multi-platform support. A user can access their WhatsApp chats and media from a smartphone, a tablet, a desktop (both Windows and Mac). It is this functionality that can be used to take notes by sending messages to oneself.
WhatsApp chats work in a way that they require a sender and a receiver. However, a user cannot save their number and text themself on the platform. Nevertheless, there is a way to create a dedicated WhatsApp chat for taking notes, uploading important documents such as ID cards or other similar purposes. Keep reading to know more about how to take notes on WhatsApp by sending messages to yourself.
For this method to work, a user must have a secondary number, or two WhatsApp accounts, to begin with. The primary account will become the account used for taking notes and the secondary account will be required at the beginning of the process only. If a user does not have a secondary account, taking help from a friend or a family member will work. Follow the steps given below to create a WhatsApp chat for taking notes.
Note that the messages in this group will appear alongside a single tick. Since there is no recipient other than the user, the messages will not be marked with a blue tick. Additionally, a user can access these messages across their laptop, smartphone, tablet and other devices that support WhatsApp Web. These messages will be displayed in perfect sync across all platforms as well. Have a look at how the chat looks in the screenshot attached below.