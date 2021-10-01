Last Updated:

WhatsApp: How To Take Notes On WhatsApp By Sending Messages To Yourself?

Creating a dedicated WhatsApp chat can help users with day to day tasks such as maintaining a to-do list, taking notes, sending media files, saving links etc.

WhatsApp: How to take notes on WhatsApp by sending messages to yourself?

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging application that allows users to send text messages, media files and payments to other users around the globe. One of the most useful aspects of the application is its multi-platform support. A user can access their WhatsApp chats and media from a smartphone, a tablet, a desktop (both Windows and Mac). It is this functionality that can be used to take notes by sending messages to oneself. 

WhatsApp chats work in a way that they require a sender and a receiver. However, a user cannot save their number and text themself on the platform. Nevertheless, there is a way to create a dedicated WhatsApp chat for taking notes, uploading important documents such as ID cards or other similar purposes. Keep reading to know more about how to take notes on WhatsApp by sending messages to yourself.

How to take notes on WhatsApp by sending messages to yourself?

For this method to work, a user must have a secondary number, or two WhatsApp accounts, to begin with. The primary account will become the account used for taking notes and the secondary account will be required at the beginning of the process only. If a user does not have a secondary account, taking help from a friend or a family member will work. Follow the steps given below to create a WhatsApp chat for taking notes. 

  • Open WhatsApp on a smartphone
  • Tap on the three dots menu at the top right corner of the screen
  • Tap on New Group
  • Add the secondary number or the family member's/friend's number to the group and click on next
  • Type the group subject or name of the group
  • Put a profile picture if need be 
  • Tap on the tick mark showing on the screen 
  • Now when the group is created, remove the secondary number from the group
  • Use the group to send messages, create a to-do list, taking notes, sending media files, saving links and more
  • Images sent from the smartphone to the WhatsApp chat can be viewed and downloaded on the computer system as well

Note that the messages in this group will appear alongside a single tick. Since there is no recipient other than the user, the messages will not be marked with a blue tick. Additionally, a user can access these messages across their laptop, smartphone, tablet and other devices that support WhatsApp Web. These messages will be displayed in perfect sync across all platforms as well. Have a look at how the chat looks in the screenshot attached below. 

WhatsApp Chat for taking notes

Image: Republic World 

