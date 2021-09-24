Windows 10 Taskbar Widgets Guide: How To Remove Weather And News Widget; Check Details

Microsoft developers are currently busy with the release of their Windows 11. But it seems like they are still working on improving their Windows 10 and have added several new features for their users. A new feature has brought in a new weather and news widget that can be accessed using the taskbar. According to Microsoft, these new additions provide easy access to information that’s important to you, without the distraction of switching between apps, websites, and other devices. But some users are not happy with these additions and are asking questions like, ‘How to remove weather from taskbar’ and ‘How to remove news widget from taskbar?’ Here is a full guide to help switch off this feature on your Windows 10.

How to remove the weather and news widget from the taskbar?

Step 1: The users will first need to open their PC and look for a blank space on the taskbar.

Step 2: Then, they need to right-click on the blank space and choose ‘News and interests.’

Step 3: This will open a small window on your screen. Try to look for the “Turn off” option and click on it.

Step 4: Repeat the same and remove the Weather widget from your taskbar.

Windows 11 Requirements

Windows 11 release is set for October and it is essential to meet the minimum hardware requirements to run Windows 11 on any platform: