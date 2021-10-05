Windows 11 Launched Ahead Of Schedule: Check How To Download Using Installation Assistant

The Windows 11 update was scheduled to roll out on October 5, 2021. However, Microsoft launched the official update for the public one day prior to the launch date. The Windows 11 is a refined version of Windows 10, which comes with a refreshed look and feel, along with several substantial improvements to the widely used Windows operating system. Since all the Windows 10 users can update to Windows 11 without paying any extra cost, here is a guide on things to check before upgrading to Windows 11 and how to download Windows 11.

The best way to check whether a system supports Windows 11 is to download and install the PC Health Check app. Otherwise, a user might have to look for several attributes manually which would take up a lot of time. While the Windows 11 minimal requirements are 8th Gen Intel Lake or AMD Zen 2 CPUs and above, additional requirements include TPM 2.0, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is this set of minimal requirements due to which a lot of Windows 10 systems cannot upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system.

Back up important data before upgrading to Windows 11

Before installing Windows 11, there are a couple of things that a user shall take care of. Firstly, important documents, files, applications and other data must be backed up on a separate drive or external flash storage. That being said, a user needs to head on to the Settings on Windows 10, click on Updates and Security and check for updates. If the Windows 11 update is not available to download and install there, Microsoft has also released a Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Check how to download Windows 11 using Microsoft Windows 11 Installation Assistant below.

How to download Windows 11?