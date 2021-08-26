Windows 11 Now Allows Users To Disable Their File Explorer Search History; Here's How

Windows has always been one of the easiest targets for cybercrime thus keep your data safe is extremely important. Clearing off your search history from the browser is a good idea to keep your data away from hackers. Microsoft might have acknowledged such an issue and have thus added the option to not save any data from File Explorer. This has been picked up by the users and they have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to disable File Explorer search history on Windows 11.’ Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can be used to disable File Explorer search history on Windows 11.

How to disable File Explorer search history on Windows 11?

This guide will be using the built-in Local Group Policy Editor feature of the Windows operating system.

Step 1: Start your PC and open the Local Group Policy Editor. Just type in “gpedit.msc.” in the search window and press enter.

Step 2: Then try and look out for ‘User Configuration’ on the menu bar and click on ‘Administrative Templates > Windows Components > File Explorer’.

Step 3: Then try and find the option to turn off the display of recent search entries in the File Step 4: Explorer search box and double click on it.

Step 5: Then change the value from ‘Default’ to ‘Enable’ and save these changes.

Step 6: This will not save any of your search histories from your File Explorer.

More about Microsoft 11 requirements

Microsoft had already announced that the OS will not be available for devices that are not at par with the list of specifications released. Windows 11 list of requirements has shocked the industry because the developers are demanding such heavy specifications to run it. It is an important thing to demand such features so that the new features and changes that have been brought in with this OS work seamlessly. To help the readers here is also a list of specifications listed on Microsoft’s official website.