Last Updated:

Windows 11 Now Allows Users To Disable Their File Explorer Search History; Here's How

Windows 11 lets you disable the File Explorer search history and the users are curious about it. Here is a complete step-by-step guide to disable this feature.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Windows 11

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Windows has always been one of the easiest targets for cybercrime thus keep your data safe is extremely important. Clearing off your search history from the browser is a good idea to keep your data away from hackers. Microsoft might have acknowledged such an issue and have thus added the option to not save any data from File Explorer. This has been picked up by the users and they have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to disable File Explorer search history on Windows 11.’ Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can be used to disable File Explorer search history on Windows 11. 

How to disable File Explorer search history on Windows 11?

This guide will be using the built-in Local Group Policy Editor feature of the Windows operating system.

  • Step 1: Start your PC and open the Local Group Policy Editor. Just type in “gpedit.msc.” in the search window and press enter. 
  • Step 2: Then try and look out for ‘User Configuration’ on the menu bar and click on ‘Administrative Templates > Windows Components > File Explorer’.
  • Step 3: Then try and find the option to turn off the display of recent search entries in the File Step 4: Explorer search box and double click on it. 
  • Step 5: Then change the value from ‘Default’ to ‘Enable’ and save these changes. 
  • Step 6: This will not save any of your search histories from your File Explorer. 

More about Microsoft 11 requirements

Microsoft had already announced that the OS will not be available for devices that are not at par with the list of specifications released. Windows 11 list of requirements has shocked the industry because the developers are demanding such heavy specifications to run it. It is an important thing to demand such features so that the new features and changes that have been brought in with this OS work seamlessly. To help the readers here is also a list of specifications listed on Microsoft’s official website. 

  • CPU: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB or larger
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel
  • Internet: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.
READ | Microsoft launches Windows 11 Insider Preview Build with updates to chats, mails
READ | What is Windows 11 Virtual Desktops? How to use, features and more
READ | 38M sensitive Microsoft Power App data accidentally exposed; 47 organisations affected
READ | Halo Infinite Release Date leaked on Microsoft Store; check key details & exact release
READ | Microsoft confirms release of Xbox Cloud Gaming service during the 2021 holiday season
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND