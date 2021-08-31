Last Updated:

Windows 11 System Tools: How To Check If Windows 11 Supports Your PC: Step-by-step Guide

There are multiple ways to find out whether a computer or laptop supports Windows 11 or not. Checking through official listings and application will help users

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
How to check if Windows 11 supports your PC, Laptop: Step by step guide

IMAGE: @TOMWARREN/TWITTER


Windows 11 is still in its development phase and a lot of users wish to test the latest operating system by Microsoft. However, there has been a lot of confusion regarding Windows 11 system requirements. At the time of launch, Windows 11 requirements were slightly on the higher side, leaving millions of computers around the world unsupported. Recently, Microsoft announced that it would not stop users from downloading and installing Windows 11 ISO as well. Now that Windows 11 can be installed on more systems. how to check if your PC supports Windows 11? Keep reading to find out.

How to check if your PC supports Windows 11?

Step 1. Check the minimum system requirement on Microsoft's website 

There are multiple ways to find out whether a computer or laptop supports Windows 11 or not. The simplest of them all is totally your system specifications with the list of minimum system requirements released by Microsoft. While Windows did upgrade the minimal system requirements recently, it only includes a few older processors from Intel and AMD. The remaining system requirements remain the same. Following is the list of Windows 11 minimum system requirements, as mentioned on Microsoft's official website:

  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
  • RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)
  • Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Windows 11 processor support extended to the following processors

  • Intel® Core™ X-series, Xeon® W-series

  • Intel® Core™ 7820HQ (only select devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentized, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles, including Surface Studio 2)

Step 2. Check on Microsoft PC Health Check App

To thoroughly check the hardware and software components of a computer, users can download the PC Health Check App from Microsoft. Initially launched to notify users whether their system supports Windows 11 or not, the application was taken down by Microsoft as it did not convey complete information. Recently, Microsoft has relaunched the application and says that "the updates version expands the eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps." The Microsoft PC Health Check app can be downloaded from Microsoft's official website. 

READ | Microsoft launches Windows 11 Insider Preview Build with updates to chats, mails
READ | Windows 11 now allows users to disable their File Explorer search history; here's how
READ | What is Windows 11 Virtual Desktops? How to use, features and more
READ | Windows 11 doesn't run on old Intel, AMD chips, but it can still be installed; Here's how
READ | Microsoft updates its Windows 11 minimum system requirements to include more Intel CPUs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND