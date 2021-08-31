Windows 11 System Tools: How To Check If Windows 11 Supports Your PC: Step-by-step Guide

Windows 11 is still in its development phase and a lot of users wish to test the latest operating system by Microsoft. However, there has been a lot of confusion regarding Windows 11 system requirements. At the time of launch, Windows 11 requirements were slightly on the higher side, leaving millions of computers around the world unsupported. Recently, Microsoft announced that it would not stop users from downloading and installing Windows 11 ISO as well. Now that Windows 11 can be installed on more systems. how to check if your PC supports Windows 11? Keep reading to find out.

How to check if your PC supports Windows 11?

Step 1. Check the minimum system requirement on Microsoft's website

There are multiple ways to find out whether a computer or laptop supports Windows 11 or not. The simplest of them all is totally your system specifications with the list of minimum system requirements released by Microsoft. While Windows did upgrade the minimal system requirements recently, it only includes a few older processors from Intel and AMD. The remaining system requirements remain the same. Following is the list of Windows 11 minimum system requirements, as mentioned on Microsoft's official website:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Windows 11 processor support extended to the following processors

Intel® Core™ X-series, Xeon® W-series

Intel® Core™ 7820HQ (only select devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentized, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles, including Surface Studio 2)

Step 2. Check on Microsoft PC Health Check App

To thoroughly check the hardware and software components of a computer, users can download the PC Health Check App from Microsoft. Initially launched to notify users whether their system supports Windows 11 or not, the application was taken down by Microsoft as it did not convey complete information. Recently, Microsoft has relaunched the application and says that "the updates version expands the eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps." The Microsoft PC Health Check app can be downloaded from Microsoft's official website.