Windows 11 Update Released For Participants Of Its Insider Program; Here's How To Download

Windows 11 release is just weeks away, and the makers have just launched an almost final version of the operating system for all the participants of the Windows Insider program. The developers and beta testers already had access to the OS, but this version could be the last update given out before the global release of Windows 11. Also, the release preview builds available until now were Windows 10, making this update the latest edition of the OS available.
For users wondering, ‘How to download Windows 11’, we have got you covered without a guide to download the latest version of the OS available for your device. Users news to go to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and click on the ‘Check for updates option. If the update is available, then download it. Keep in mind that if these steps do not show up on the new OS update option, they might not be available for your device.
There have been several third party sites that provide the service of checking the eligibility to run Windows 11 on the device. Check out our list of all the Windows 11 requirements needed to run the OS seamlessly on your PC. Keep in mind that if your device is not compatible with these requirements, then the new OS will never be available for that particular device.