Windows 11 Update Released For Participants Of Its Insider Program; Here's How To Download

Windows 11 release is just weeks away, and the makers have just launched an almost final version of the operating system for all the participants of the Windows Insider program. The developers and beta testers already had access to the OS, but this version could be the last update given out before the global release of Windows 11. Also, the release preview builds available until now were Windows 10, making this update the latest edition of the OS available.

How to download Windows 11?

For users wondering, ‘How to download Windows 11’, we have got you covered without a guide to download the latest version of the OS available for your device. Users news to go to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and click on the ‘Check for updates option. If the update is available, then download it. Keep in mind that if these steps do not show up on the new OS update option, they might not be available for your device.

Windows 11 PC requirements

There have been several third party sites that provide the service of checking the eligibility to run Windows 11 on the device. Check out our list of all the Windows 11 requirements needed to run the OS seamlessly on your PC. Keep in mind that if your device is not compatible with these requirements, then the new OS will never be available for that particular device.

System requirements:

Devices must meet the following minimum hardware requirements to run Windows 11 on their platform:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC).

RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater.

Storage: 64 GB* or greater available storage is required to install Windows 11.

Additional storage space might be required to download updates and enable specific features.

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver.

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable.

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

Display: High definition (720p) display, 9" or greater monitor, 8 bits per color channel.

Internet connection: Internet connectivity is necessary to perform updates, and to download and use some features.

Windows 11 Home edition requires an Internet connection and a Microsoft Account to complete device setup on first use.

