YouTube Picture-in-picture Mode Being Tested For IOS: Here's How To Activate It On IPhone

YouTube's picture-in-picture mode allows users to watch a YouTube video outside the application, in a small window on the screen which can be moved around. While the feature was launched for Android devices back in 2018, it was launched for iOS in 2021. However, the feature for IOS devices was not available to all users. According to a recent report, YouTube picture-in-picture mode will soon be rolled out for all users on iPhones and iPads.

YouTube's picture-in-picture mode is available for YouTube premium users on iOS

According to a report by TechCrunch, YouTube plans to launch picture-in-picture mode for all iOS users on iPhone and iPad in the United States. Currently, YouTube has invited Premium Subscribers to test the feature, which enables users to watch YouTube videos in a smaller window on the screen while browsing through other applications. The testing phase for the feature will end on October 31, 2021, following which the picture-in-picture mode for iOS will be rolled out to all users.

To test the feature on their iPhones and iPads, users need to enable the testing ability through the YouTube experiments website on a desktop. Additionally, only YouTube Premium subscribers can test the feature as new feature or experiments on YouTube was made a premium-only perk last year. In order to enable the feature, an iOS user needs to visit the YouTube experiments through a desktop and enable the 'picture-in-picture' feature.

How to enable picture-in-picture mode on YouTube for iOS devices?

Open YouTube.com/new

Sign in to a Google account for which the feature has to be enabled

Scroll down and find 'Picture-ic-Picture on iOS'

Click on 'Try it out'

Once the feature is activated, open the YouTube app and play any video

Now when the user swipes up or navigates to the home screen, the video shall shrink to a small window on the screen

Users can continue using other applications

While locking the screen will pause the picture-in-picture video, users can play it using the lock screen media controls. A report by 9to5Google also states that a few YouTube Premium Subscribers have been able to use the picture-in-picture mode on iPads as well. If the feature does not work, uninstalling the application and reinstalling might fix the issue.