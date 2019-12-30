The year 2019 is coming to a close and we can safely say that we saw some really powerful devices launch this year, we saw some of the slickest designs, sharpest cameras, most powerful batteries, well headphone jacks didnt really make a comeback but all in all a truly power packed year for smartphones. The year showed us how banger the budget phones can get and how the mid range phones can up their game, and to top it all it was also an innovative year for the otherwise complacent premium phones. This year we saw the Samsung's foldable phone finally making its presence felt. We also witnessed Realme and Redmi bring out their best budget warriors ever, Apple with it's most awaited iPhone 11 pro did not disappoint, OnePlus brought out it's usual line of performance packed devices and Google managed to stay relevant even without launching the Pixel 4 in India, thanks to the Pixel 3A. We have picked out the best of the best devices across all budgets, categories, sizes et al, here are the 10 best smartphones of 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The 'everything Phone' Reinvented

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 1440p+

Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP +12 MP + VGA

Front camera: 10MP

Processor: Exynos 9825

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4300mAh

Huawei P30 Pro

Best Camera Smartphone

Display: 6.47-inch OLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4200mAh

OnePlus 7 Pro

Truly A Premium Smartphone

Display: 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED 1440p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

This Smartphone Will Surprise You

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080p+

Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 20MP

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4500mAh

Asus ROG Phone II

The True Blue Gaming Phone

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP

Front camera: 24MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 6000mAh

Realme XT

Best Bang For Your Buck

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Best Entry Level Phone

Display: 6.22-inch IPS LCD 720p+

Rear camera: 12MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Google Pixel 3A

The Game Changer

Display: 5.6-inch 1080p+

Rear camera: 12.2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 3000mAh

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Best Premium Phone Money Can Buy

Display: 5.8-inch OLED

Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

Storage: 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Touch Of Innovation

Display: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 1536p+

Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP

Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 4380mAh

