The year 2019 is coming to a close and we can safely say that we saw some really powerful devices launch this year, we saw some of the slickest designs, sharpest cameras, most powerful batteries, well headphone jacks didnt really make a comeback but all in all a truly power packed year for smartphones. The year showed us how banger the budget phones can get and how the mid range phones can up their game, and to top it all it was also an innovative year for the otherwise complacent premium phones. This year we saw the Samsung's foldable phone finally making its presence felt. We also witnessed Realme and Redmi bring out their best budget warriors ever, Apple with it's most awaited iPhone 11 pro did not disappoint, OnePlus brought out it's usual line of performance packed devices and Google managed to stay relevant even without launching the Pixel 4 in India, thanks to the Pixel 3A. We have picked out the best of the best devices across all budgets, categories, sizes et al, here are the 10 best smartphones of 2019.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
The 'everything Phone' Reinvented
Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 1440p+
Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP +12 MP + VGA
Front camera: 10MP
Processor: Exynos 9825
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4300mAh
Huawei P30 Pro
Display: 6.47-inch OLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Front camera: 32 MP
Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4200mAh
OnePlus 7 Pro
Display: 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED 1440p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
This Smartphone Will Surprise You
Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080p+
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 20MP
Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4500mAh
Asus ROG Phone II
Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP
Front camera: 24MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
Battery: 6000mAh
Realme XT
Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Display: 6.22-inch IPS LCD 720p+
Rear camera: 12MP + 2MP
Front camera: 8MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 5000mAh
Google Pixel 3A
Display: 5.6-inch 1080p+
Rear camera: 12.2MP
Front camera: 8MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 3000mAh
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Best Premium Phone Money Can Buy
Display: 5.8-inch OLED
Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Processor: A13 Bionic chip
Storage: 512GB
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Display: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 1536p+
Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP
Front camera: 10MP + 8MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
Battery: 4380mAh
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+