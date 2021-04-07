5G Radiation Effect: How Harmful Is It To The Human Body? Find Out

5G connectivity is the latest technology that is on its way to becoming the most used service around the globe. There has been a lot of scepticism attached to 5G and many users have been concerned about the radiation and waves it will spread. 5G is a strong and blazing fast service and people are concerned with what impacts it could have on the human body. Many people wish to learn more about 5G radiation effect and 5g radiation impact on the human body.

5G Radiation Effect

5G is a blazing service and will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload, and share. The 5G service is meant to be advanced and will provide high speeds in dense areas too. Download speed at ideal conditions has been estimated to be 4GBPS and upload speed at 200mbps. To provide this kind of service, the 5G antennas put out huge electromagnetic frequencies which are getting absorbed by the human tissue.

5G technology will try to provide a massive increase in data transmission rates compared to current 4G networks, which can only be done by using a higher transmission frequency. The physiological effects of electromagnetic radiation change with frequency. This invoked a review for 5G tech and if they are well under the radiation safety guidelines. The conclusion of this review has been that there is insufficient data to reach the right assessment.

5g radiation impact on the human body

The use of the 5G service leads to the release of electromagnetic frequencies. The government and many other studies show that humans have been exposed to these radiations since the advent of technology. Many other experts and studies believe that 5G technology and the EMFs released can be carcinogenic for the human body.

Is 5G Radiation Harmful?

There is no constructive answer for this at the moment, the people have been divided into two halves, one believes that the radiations have been exposed to humans for a long time and a slight increase will have close to no effect on them. Whereas the other half believes that the Electromagnetic Frequencies that will be released while using these services can be really harmful and can also prove to be carcinogenic for the human body. People will have to just wait and see how 5G really impacts everyone when it rolls out.

This radiation issue doesn’t come only with 5G, any type of wireless technology will release such radiations and with time, this type of technology will only increase in number.

Promo Image Source: Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash