Adani Group To Enter 5G Spectrum Race; Aims To Cover Airports, Manufacturing Operations

In a major development, the Adani Group of companies has announced that they will be participating in the upcoming 5G auction. Though the company has clarified that they will not be entering in 'consumer mobility space, the company aims to provide the latest 5G technology in airports, ports and logistics, power generations, transmission, distributions and various manufacturing operations.

The company also announced that if they are awarded the new 5G spectrum, then that will align with their future endeavours of Adani Foundation. The Adani group of companies said, "If we are awarded the new 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investment in Education, Healthcare and Skill Development, in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology."

The Adani Group intends to utilise the airwaves for both its data centre and the mega app it is developing to help industries ranging from gas retail to ports and energy delivery to airports. "As we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra high-quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses," the media statement read.

At least four applications were submitted before the deadline on July 8 to participate in the July 26 airwaves auction, which will include those capable of delivering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services including ultra-high-speed internet access. It is crucial to note that the three private players, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have already submitted applications for the auction. Adani Group, which recently received National Long Distance (NLD) and International Long Distance (ILD) licences, is the fourth applicant.

A statement from the Adani Group read, "If we are awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology. All of this is aligned with our nation-building philosophy and supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat."

In an auction to be held by the end of July 2022, a total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put up. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands. Airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crores is expected to be sold at the auction.

