After Galaxy S series, Samsung might not provide chargers with entry level smartphones

The Indian smartphone market has seen a lot of changes in the past few years. From companies shifting their focus from the flagship segment to the mid-tier segment to entry-level smartphones with amazing specifications, the market has evolved. Nowadays, one could get a smartphone with 5G connectivity, a larger display and a decent camera system without spending a fortune. However, those who are willing to purchase entry-level to mid-tier smartphones from Samsung might be disappointed, as the company could stop providing chargers with smartphones.

According to a recent tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung could ditch the in-box charger for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. For those who are catching up, the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series are some of Samsung's most popular product lineups. The smartphones in these lineups, including the recent Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy A52s provided decent specifications at an affordable price. They came with a charger in the box as well, but that seemingly might end soon.

12 5G bands support on Samsung Galaxy F23...



No in-box chargers for upcoming M & A series models — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 7, 2022

Budget Samsung phones could ship without a charger

Samsung Galaxy M series and Samsung Galaxy A series is tipped to ship without a charger in the near future. The discussions about this change have started hurling on the internet when Samsung is rumoured to conduct a launch event late in March, where it could reveal the upcoming Galaxy A series devices.

It would be odd to see budget Samsung phones without chargers. While the company had already removed the in-box charger from Galaxy S series back in 2021, removing it from the budget smartphones might not be a good idea. Originally, Apple was the first company to start shipping their iPhone without a charger in the box.

People who purchase smartphones worth Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 may not be able to purchase a charger for another Rs. 1,999 (retail price of Samsung's 25W power adapter on the official website). Additionally, the chargers come in a separate package, which requires more cardboard and paper. It is not like Samsung is still thinking about making the change - the Galaxy F23 5G launched in India today comes without a charger in the box.