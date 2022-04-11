Airtel Black Launches Two New Plans With DTH, Landline And Fiber Benefits; Read Details

Airtel Black has launched a new plan which costs Rs. 1,099. It is for DTH, landline and broadband customers. The primary difference between this plan and other Airtel Black plans is that the others cater to Airtel postpaid subscribers as well. Whereas, the new Airtel Black plan provides benefits that are limited to DTH and broadband services. With the last of the new Airtel Black plan, the company has discounted the Rs. 1,349 plan.

According to the official website of the telecom service provider, the new Airtel Black is worth Rs. 1,099 plan offers users unlimited landline voice calls, up to 200Mbps download speed through broadband and TV channels worth Rs. 350 over Airtel DTH. It is worth mentioning that the plan also includes a one-year subscription to Airtel Xstream and Amazon Prime, which is a content streaming platform.

Airtel launches new plans

Apart from this, Airtel has also launched a Rs. 1,098 plan that 100Mbps high-speed data via Airtel Fiber and unlimited voice calls (landline). This plan also includes 75GB of data for postpaid subscribers along with unlimited voice calls. This plan does not contain any TV channels or DTH benefits for the users. Hence, this differentiates it from the Rs. 1,099 plan discussed earlier.

Along with the new plans, Airtel has discontinued a bunch of plans as well. Firstly, the company no longer provides the Rs. 1,349 plan that was initially released for up to three postpaid subscribers. It offered benefits like 210GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and DTH access. The plan also included a one-year subscription to Airtel Xstream and the Amazon Prime OTT platform. Although the conversion is complex, it looks like the company has increased the prices of the services included in the new plans, while simultaneously decreasing the bundled benefits.

Last week, Airtel launched new prepaid recharge plans worth Rs. 296 and Rs. 310 that offer high speed 4G data alongside SMS and call benefits. These plans also bundle a free trial of several services including Amazon Prime Video, Apollo 24/7 and more. Keep reading to know more about the daily data, validity and other benefits of the new Airtel prepaid recharge plans.