Airtel Introduces New Cashback Offer, To Offer Rs. 6,000 In Two Installments

Indian telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel has announced a new cashback offer for its prepaid subscribers. On purchase of selected devices, Airtel is offering a Rs. 6,000 cashback, including entry-level smartphones as well. One can purchase smartphones from companies like Samsung, Realme, Nokia, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Vivo and more, that are priced under Rs. 12,000. The cashback offer is not available for postpaid customers and is available for Airtel prepaid customers only.

The subscribers that are eligible for the offer are those who recharge their numbers with Rs. 249 pack or above. The plan offers 1.5GB daily for 28 days, including unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits included in the plan include Amazon Prime mobile edition and more. To redeem the offer, a subscriber has to recharge their Airtel mobile connection with Rs. 249 pack for 36 continuous months. In the process, the company will disburse the cashback in two instalments.

Airtel cashback offer: How to avail?

As and when a customer recharges continuously with the Rs. 249 pack, they will get the first instalment of Rs. 2,000 after 18 months. The second instalment of Rs. 4,000 will be given by the company on the completion of 36 months. The cashback will be transferred to the Airtel Payments account of the customer. To avail of the offer, a user shall recharge their new 4G smartphone (priced under Rs. 12,000) working over an Airtel connection within 30 days of purchasing the device. Additionally, those who forget or fail to avail of the first instalment of the cashback will not be eligible for the second cashback.

Most recently, Indian telecom giant Airtel along with Ericsson has conducted India’s first 5G network demonstration in a rural setup on Tuesday. The trial was said to be successful as per the press release issued by Ericsson. The trial was conducted at the outskirts of Delhi- NCR, in the Bhaipur Bramanan village. During the demonstration, the potential of using a 5G spectrum was analysed. The 5G spectrum was allocated to Airtel telecommunication by the department of telecommunication. As per the press release, the trial displays an imminent potential that is offered by the 5G range of networks. Ericsson emphasised that the use of the 5G network will provide solutions to bridge the digital divide by enabling access to high-speed internet.