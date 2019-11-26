Airtel Rs 509 Plan With 90 Days Validity, 1.4 GB validity live

Airtel’s Rs 509 scheme is now valid for 90 days. The plan is currently live across select telecom circles of Airtel. USP of this scheme is its validity of 90 days flat.

The Rs 509 plan

Now, as far as benefits are concerned, this plan offers free-unlimited voice calling to any number across India. Then, the data offering is 1.4GB per day. Even these could be potentially considered as USPs of the scheme. This is because users could potentially check out increased content streaming and consume comparatively more data per day. The 1.4 GB data plan daily, should serve this regard.

The unlimited calling is also an eye-catchy aspect. There are no IUC charges levied on customers here. This contrasts with Reliance Jio that levies 6 paise per minute IUC on customers making voice calls to other non-Jio numbers. This IUC cost of 6 Paise per minute is in compliance with TRAI guidelines. Jio is also compensating subscribers with additional data on every Rs 10 spent on IUC recharges.

Now, Airtel’s Rs 509 plan lets users avoid monthly-recharge hassles. It is a semi-long validity plan. Its near three months validity could also potentially be eye-grabbing for the corporate category of users who normally work with the phone held across the ear. Users could also check out the myAirtel app for the Rs 509 plan.

In related news, TRAI is set to do away with the IUC from January next year. It even released a consultation paper recently seeking industry veterans’ insights on implementing the zero-termination charge (aka Bill-and-Keep regime) regime from January, and also to check if any industry players favoured a potential deferment of the BAK regime. Jio, along with the Broadband India Forum (BIF) has vehemently opposed potential deferring of the BAK regime.

