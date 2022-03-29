Last Updated:

Airtel Suffers Outage In Major Indian Cities; Users Complain Of No Internet And Signal

The Airtel Network appeared to have suffered a massive outage as several users took to social media to report their issues on March 29.

Airtel network issue today

In the latest development, the Airtel Network appeared to have suffered a massive outage as several users took to social media to report their issues on March 29. According to DownDetector.com, complaints of as many as around 200 users were reported by 5 pm and the issues regarding Airtel ranged from 'mobile internet' to 'no signal' to 'total blackout'. Around 55% of the total complaints were over trouble accessing the internet, 26% of users reported the issue of 'no signal' whereas 18% complained of facing a total blackout.

The outage-tracking website also shared a heat map that showed the user-reported problems across different cities across India. Users in as many as seven major cities, including several Indian capitals, were found to have suffered the communication glitch. The cities in which the majority of Airtel users suffered the problem are- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Hyderabad. Cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Madurai, Chandigarh and Guwahati also faced the glitch, as per DownDetector.com. 

Netizens react to Airtel network problem

Many netizens took to Twitter with their grievances as some claimed that they are facing internet issues since the morning of March 29. Take a look at their reactions.

