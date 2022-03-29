In the latest development, the Airtel Network appeared to have suffered a massive outage as several users took to social media to report their issues on March 29. According to DownDetector.com, complaints of as many as around 200 users were reported by 5 pm and the issues regarding Airtel ranged from 'mobile internet' to 'no signal' to 'total blackout'. Around 55% of the total complaints were over trouble accessing the internet, 26% of users reported the issue of 'no signal' whereas 18% complained of facing a total blackout.

(DownDetector.com)

The outage-tracking website also shared a heat map that showed the user-reported problems across different cities across India. Users in as many as seven major cities, including several Indian capitals, were found to have suffered the communication glitch. The cities in which the majority of Airtel users suffered the problem are- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Hyderabad. Cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Madurai, Chandigarh and Guwahati also faced the glitch, as per DownDetector.com.

Netizens react to Airtel network problem

Many netizens took to Twitter with their grievances as some claimed that they are facing internet issues since the morning of March 29. Take a look at their reactions.

What are you doing @airtelindia

Internet is completely nil since morning.

I am not able to attend my classes till now.@airtelindia is doing regularly

Even we are paying costly plans.

#AirtelDown #araria #Bihar @PMOIndia @jagograhakjago pic.twitter.com/guDPjGdFuj — Shivanshu Shubham (@ShivanshuShubh1) March 29, 2022

#AirtelDown Shame On You Airtel.. Internet Not Working, Calls Are Also Not Connecting... #AIRTEL Are Getting Fools To Us Charged To Many Rs For Cheap Service Providing... Area Pincode 400612 — Jitendra Agate (@AgateGanesh) March 29, 2022

@Airtel_Presence @airtelindia #AirtelDown no internet no network on 4g mobile using 2g callback not at all acceptable. — Buneeh (@Buneeh2) March 29, 2022

Why @airtelindia network is not working, its facing to much of problems for the call @Airtel_Presence — SHAIKH JABBAR (@jabbarsmns) March 29, 2022

Image: Shutterstock