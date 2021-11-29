Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Comparison between tariff rates after price hike

Reliance Jio has joined the price hiking spree among Indian telecoms. After Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased the prepaid tariff charges for all the plans, Jio has also revised its rates for all prepaid plans, including data add-ons and JioPhone recharges. The increased tariff plans will come into effect from December 1, 2021. While Airtel said that the revised tariffs will ensure a healthy business model, Jio says that the price hike will "ensure a sustainable telecom industry."

Among the price hike by all telecoms, a consumer might wish to know about the best recharge plan that is both cost-effective and provides adequate benefits. Amidst the price hike, subscribers might wish to switch to a new telecom provider, based upon the services that they have been getting so far. It is important to note that the prices have been hiked by 20 to 25%, which is a significant amount for all the users, especially those who reside in tier two and tier three cities in the country.

Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio - tariff rates comparison

Rs. 149 recharge plan

Old Price New price Validity Data Calls SMS Reliance Jio 149 179 28 days 1GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Vodafone Idea 149 179 28 days 2GB/month Unlimited 300 SMS Airtel 149 179 28 days 2GB/month Unlimited 100 SMS/day

Rs. 249 recharge plan

Old Price New price Validity Data Calls SMS Reliance Jio 249 299 28 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Vodafone Idea 249 299 28 days 1.5GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Airtel 249 299 28 days 1.5GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day

Rs. 449 recharge plan

Old Price New price Validity Data Calls SMS Reliance Jio 444 533 56 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Vodafone Idea 449 539 56 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Airtel 449 549 56 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day

Rs. 599 recharge plan

Old Price New price Validity Data Calls SMS Reliance Jio 599 719 84 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Vodafone Idea 599 719 84 days 1.5GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Airtel 598 719 84 days 1.5GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day

Rs. 1499 recharge plans