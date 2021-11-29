Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Comparison between tariff rates after price hike

Quick links:
Reliance Jio has joined the price hiking spree among Indian telecoms. After Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased the prepaid tariff charges for all the plans, Jio has also revised its rates for all prepaid plans, including data add-ons and JioPhone recharges. The increased tariff plans will come into effect from December 1, 2021. While Airtel said that the revised tariffs will ensure a healthy business model, Jio says that the price hike will "ensure a sustainable telecom industry."
Among the price hike by all telecoms, a consumer might wish to know about the best recharge plan that is both cost-effective and provides adequate benefits. Amidst the price hike, subscribers might wish to switch to a new telecom provider, based upon the services that they have been getting so far. It is important to note that the prices have been hiked by 20 to 25%, which is a significant amount for all the users, especially those who reside in tier two and tier three cities in the country.
Rs. 149 recharge plan
|Old Price
|New price
|Validity
|Data
|Calls
|SMS
|Reliance Jio
|149
|179
|28 days
|1GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Vodafone Idea
|149
|179
|28 days
|2GB/month
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|Airtel
|149
|179
|28 days
|2GB/month
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
Rs. 249 recharge plan
|Old Price
|New price
|Validity
|Data
|Calls
|SMS
|Reliance Jio
|249
|299
|28 days
|2GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Vodafone Idea
|249
|299
|28 days
|1.5GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Airtel
|249
|299
|28 days
|1.5GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
Rs. 449 recharge plan
|Old Price
|New price
|Validity
|Data
|Calls
|SMS
|Reliance Jio
|444
|533
|56 days
|2GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Vodafone Idea
|449
|539
|56 days
|2GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Airtel
|449
|549
|56 days
|2GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
Rs. 599 recharge plan
|Old Price
|New price
|Validity
|Data
|Calls
|SMS
|Reliance Jio
|599
|719
|84 days
|2GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Vodafone Idea
|599
|719
|84 days
|1.5GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Airtel
|598
|719
|84 days
|1.5GB/day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
Rs. 1499 recharge plans
|Old Price
|New price
|Validity
|Data
|Calls
|SMS
|Reliance Jio
|1299
|1559
|336 days
|24GB
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day
|Vodafone Idea
|1499
|1799
|365 days
|24GB
|Unlimited
|3600 SMS
|Airtel
|1498
|1799
|365 days
|24GB
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/day