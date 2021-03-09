Amazon Offers Today: Check Out Some Of The Most Interesting Smartphone Offers

Amazon has certainly managed to come up with some of the most interesting offers for smartphones. In a time where a smartphone is a total must, the users have been given a number of different Amazon mobile offers that is a total steal. So to help you guys out, we have managed to list some of the most popular mobile offers today that are live on Amazon. Read more to know about Amazon offers today.

Amazon Offers today

LG Wing Illusion Sky, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Amazon offers today has managed to get a mindblowing deal on this LG phone. They have managed to give a massive discount on the price of the phone dropping it from â‚¹ 80,000.00 to â‚¹ 59,990. Seeing such mobile offers today certainly shows how Amazon has been working towards making the most for its customers. The phone has some interesting features including Versatile Multi-Screen Form Factor with Swivel Mode, 17.3cm (6.8) FHD+ OLED Main Display & 9.9cm (3.9) OLED Secondary Display, 64MP 13MP Ultra-Wide & 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Rear Cameras and 8GB|128GB internal memory & expandable upto 2TB.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Amazon offers today has certainly gotten a number of offers for some of the most popular smartphones available in the market. They managed to list a 20% discount on this phone bringing down the price from â‚¹18,999 to â‚¹ 14,999. The phone is a must buy and also happens to be listed as an Amazon Choice product. The phone has all the required specification that one could get in a smartphone in this price range. Because of these offers, a number of users have constantly been checking out the Amazon mobile offers to see the best deal they can get.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

This phone happens to be listed in the deal of the day section of Amazon. The users can get this smartphone at a price of â‚¹ 29,999.00 where its original price is â‚¹ 43,000.00. Amazon has managed to throw a mindblowing 30% discount on this phone and it certainly is a must buy if you are interested in buying Samsung phones. The phone has some of the most popular features including 12MP Ultrawide (123°) FF + F2.2 " Wide (77°) 12MP AF F1.7 Dual Pixel + Tele (45°) 12MP AF F2.4 OIS, 2x Zoom camera | 32MP front-facing camera, 17.04 centimetres (6.7-inch) super Amoled Infinity-O display and FHD+ capacitive multi-touch touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution | 16M colour support and memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB | Dual-SIM dual-standby (4G+4G).