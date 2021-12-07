Android 12 Privacy Dashboard: What is it, how to use and what can it do?

Along with Android 12, Google has included plenty of privacy-related features, including the all-new Privacy Dashboard that keeps track of all the resources such as location and camera. Additionally, the application is built into the system. Besides the Privacy Dashboard, Google's latest OS also has the capability to identify when the camera and microphone of an Android-based smartphone are being used. Using the feature, Android users can monitor their smartphone and any other malicious activity being performed by an application.

Google indicates the background use of a camera or a microphone through a small notification LED on the top corner of the screen. As and when users see this notification LED, they shall be vigilant of an application trying to either capture them through the front camera or record their voice via the microphone. In addition to the notification that is showcased at the top of a display, users can also check the usage of the location, microphone or camera by pulling down the notification panel on Android 12.

How can Privacy Dashboard on Android 12 help a user?

Coming back to the privacy dashboard, the application is capable of displaying a well-curated list of all the applications that accessed a smartphone's resources including location, camera, microphone and more. As and when a user finds their smartphone being exploited, they can immediately disable any of the above resources. However, this does not mean a user shall be worried about all the applications. Applications that are built by known developers and are used by masses around the world can also access the microphone and camera of a smartphone. For instance, while recording a short Instagram story, both the front camera and the microphone of a smartphone is enabled and the Meta-owned application accessed information through them.

These applications are also shown in the curated list of applications and the resources accessed by them in the Privacy Dashboard. For those catching up, the Google Android 12 displays a video camera icon and a microphone icon at the bottom right corner of the smartphone's display and when it finds an application that is accessing the resources. For their own safety, users shall download applications with caution, even from the Google Play Store and avoid downloading from untrusted sources. Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: Google