Android 12 To Get A Fresh Layout For App Notifications: Users Can Block Notifications Too

After the launch of Android 11 a few months back, fans have been waiting for the upcoming version 12. Google has already announced that the Android 12 is in the works and it will release sooner than ever. Until now, there have been 2 beta versions of Android 12 that have been released for preview, and many tech enthusiasts are expecting the third in the market very shortly. Nevertheless, the last two preview versions have given quite an insight into how the upcoming v12 will feel like and what users can expect from it. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Android 12 to get a refreshed app notifications layout

The preview versions have given enough insight into what the upcoming Android update will look like. However, as per the preview, the Android 12 version will have a refreshed app notification layout. The Android app notifications will not have a stacked layout as the previous versions rather this time it seems that the OS might bring something more visible as it makes better use of the space.

The Android 12 update will now display the notification count right on the expansion arrow inside an app alert. In the current and the previous versions, users used to have a stacked notification count like ‘+7’ or ‘+23’ in the bottom right corner which usually required users to tap to see the expanded notification.

With such a special update, the Android app notification brings in more space for the text. However, this preview we are talking about is only for developers at this moment. Meaning, that the current design may not end up the same upon the official release of Android 12 which is set for a few months from now. Also, the notification menu now can block repeated notifications.

Apart from this, the Android 12 update will also increase the efficiency in video and image compression which help in saving data. The update also makes copy-pasting easier than before. A lot of audio features have also been improved along with some changes made to navigation and gestures.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock