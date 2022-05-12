Android 13 features announced at the Google I/O 2022: What's new? Check details here

At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed a lot of updates related to new products and software. While Google announced the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series, it also revealed Android 13 and the features that will come with the new operating system. On the official blog post, Google says that "every year and with every release, we make Android better based on your feedback." Adding to it, Google says "with Android 13, we're continuing to improve the quality and performance of the platform while building on many areas that matter most to you, like privacy and security, personalization and large-screen devices."

Android 13 new features announced at Google I/O 2022

Users will no longer be needed to grant location to apps to enable Wi-Fi scanning.

Android 13 will automatically delete users' clipboard history after a short time to preemptively block apps from seeing old copied information.

Android 13's new photo picker lets users select the exact photos of videos they want to grant access to, without needing to share their entire media library with an app.

Users will be able to copy a URL or picture on their phone and paste it on their tablet in Android 13.

The upcoming operating system will allow users to select different languages for different applications on their smartphone.

Google Messages is getting a public beta that contains end-to-end encryption for group chats.

On selected headphones, users will be able to switch audio between devices they are listening on with Android 13.

Android 13 will also come with the new and improved Google Wallet, where users can store their student ID, transit tickets, vaccine card, credit cards and debit cards.

Google is going to provide a lot of privacy and security. Users will have more control over the personal information that they share with applications. In Android 13, users will provide permission to the apps they want to see notifications from. Additionally, Google is also going to provide more options to users that will help them customize the interface. A new feature that is coming to Android 13 is called Themed Icons and it will enable users to customize the appearance of their apps; icons. Apart from this, Android 13 will also come with better multitasking capabilities for tablets.