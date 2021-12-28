Android 13 Tiramisu To Support Languages On Per-app Basis Through 'Panlingual' Feature

It has been a few months since the launch of the Android 12 mobile operating system by Google and information about Android 13 is already surfacing on the internet. Following the alphabetic naming convention, the next version of Android is called Tiramisu. After this stable release of Android 12L, which is an operating system for large screen devices such as tablets, Google will unveil the next-generation Android OS. For those catching up, Android 12 was named Snow Cone and Android 11 was named Red Velvet Cake.

The first look at Android Tiramisu has been revealed by XDA Developers. According to the publication, one of its sources had access to the early version of Android's upcoming OS. The publication shares multiple screenshots of features that will come to Android 13. However, since there is some time to the official launch of the Android 12 operating system, Google might reiterate upon the initial version and make a few changes here and there. Hence, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

Android 13 Tiramisu new features

Google usually reveals the next in Android through a developer preview version. According to a report by Android Police, Android 13 will enable users to use multiple languages for applications on their phones. In other words, users will be able to set a preferred language for each application on their smartphone. The feature is codenamed' Panlingual'. It will be very helpful for multilingual smartphone users. As spotted by XDA Developers, the feature is available inside the Languages & Input setting menu. Additionally, the language can also be tweaked inside the App Info section in settings.

Apart from the application languages, Android 13 might let users opt-in for receiving notifications. Up until now, all the applications that are installed on Android have the permission to create a notification for the user. With Android 13, Google seems to have adopted a different approach to prevent notification spam for a user. Just like users can control location and camera permission for several applications, they might be able to control notifications on a per-app basis. Rumours about a new feature called TARE or The Android Resource Economy have also become strong along with the initial look at the Android 13.