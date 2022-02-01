Apple Adds Features Required For AR/VR Headset In IOS 15.4 Developer Beta; See Details

Earlier last week, tech giant Apple released two new updates for its iOS. While iOS 15.3 has been released for users to download, iOS 15.4 was released for beta testers. In iOS 15.3, Apple seems to have fixed over a dozen bugs and errors that existed in iOS 15.2. With iOS 15.4, the company has added a lot of new features for iPhone users, including the support for Face ID while wearing a mask and Universal Control. However, Apple may have dropped a huge hint about support for its rumoured mixed reality headset in the developer beta of iOS 15.4

iOS 15.4 includes features required to use an AR/VR headset

According to developer Maximiliano Firtman, the new beta version of iOS includes features that can be utilised by web-based applications and websites. The iOS 15.4 contains some changes to Apple's Safari web browser which indicate support for AR/VR headsets. Additionally, Apple has included push notifications for web applications on iOS. Additionally, WebXR API for AR/VR headset has also been added to the iOS 15.4 beta version. These features will allow users to visit the websites that incorporate an AR/VR based interface.

While these features are not unlocked on the iOS 15.4 beta yet, their inclusion is a sign that Apple is working on its AR/VR headset and it might be launched soon. Later last year, it was speculated that the Apple mixed reality headset will be launched in 2022. Although there has not been any substantial proof about the launch date for the Apple AR/VR headset, the latest changes in iOS 15.4 seem to be promising.

New features in the iOS 15.4 beta

With the new Uniserval Control feature, Apple users will be able to work on the same keyboard and mouse for all the iPads and Macs they own. Especially for the users who work on multiple Apple devices at a single time, the feature will eliminate the hassle of changing the pair of keyboard and mouse on switching to a different device. As and when the feature arrives, users will be able to drag their mouse out of the screen of one device until it appears on the other.

Another feature that has been included in the iOS 15.4 beta is Face ID with a mask. Essentially, iPhone users will be able to unlock their device while wearing masks as the Face ID tech will scan and recognise the area around the user's eyes, which is not covered by the mask. Although experts are raising concerns about the security of this feature, it is a part of the iOS 15.4 beta and will work on the latest iPhone, including iPhone 12 and later models.