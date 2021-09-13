Apple California Streaming: How To Watch Apple Live Event? Here's What To Expect

Excitement among tech enthusiasts rises as Apple's September 14 launch event is right around the corner. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil the most awaited iPhone 13 series, alongside some top-of-the-line accessories such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple AirPods 3. The event is being held online due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the live stream will be available to watch on several platforms.

While Republic World has already covered the recent rumours and price leaks about the upcoming iPhones, a lot of readers are still wondering about what to expect from the Apple live event. This time around, Apple has a bunch of new products to launch. If Apple follows its own path, it might release all the products and accessories at once. However, there is no official word on the same yet.

What to expect from the Apple California Streaming event?

iPhone 13 series

The 2021 iPhone 13 series is the most awaited and expected Apple device to launch during the California Streaming event. Both analysts and the rumour mill seems to be united about Apple releasing 4 new iPhones tomorrow, including the vanilla iPhone 13, small yet powerful iPhone 13 Mini and the premium models of the lineup: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That being said, the iPhone 13 Mini will feature a 5.4" display and is rumoured to be priced at $699. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 6.1" display and are rumoured to be priced at $799 and $999 respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 6.7" display and is rumoured to be priced at $1,099.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is yet another product that might be launched during the California Streaming event. The smartwatch by Apple is rumoured to get its biggest redesign with iPhone 12 like flat edges on the sides. Alongside, the new Apple Watch is also said to have a faster processor and a bigger battery life. However, it is unlikely that blood sugar monitoring and body temperature measurement ability will a part of this year's Apple Watch.

Apple AirPods 3

According to several speculations, Airpods are among the top-grossing products for Apple. The company is expected to release the latest pair of AirPods. The Apple AirPods 3 are rumoured to look like the previous generation, but without the silicon tips. Apple is said to improve the voice quality drastically on the upcoming truly wireless earphones.

How to watch Apple California Streaming live event?

As mentioned earlier, the Apple California Streaming live event is scheduled to take place tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST. Those who wish to attend the event can watch it via Apple.com, Apple TV App and YouTube. Several technology YouTubers will also be streaming the event live on their YouTube channel, along with their interpretation of announcements being made by Apple.