Apple Days Sale Is Now Live In India; Check Out The Latest Deals On Apple Devices Here

Vijay Sales, an Indian retailer is currently hosting the Apple Days sale, offering discounts on the latest Apple devices such as Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 7, and more. Popular Apple devices such as iPad 2021, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and MacBook Pro are also available at discount. Keep reading to find out about offers on Apple products, discounts, and the duration of the Apple Days Sale at Vijay Sales.

In 2021, Apple has launched quite a lot of devices, including the latest iPhone 13 series and iPad 2021. Immediately after Apple launched these devices, older iPhones such as iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 received heavy discounts. Now, the latest iPhone 13 is available under discount during the Apple Days Sale at the Indian retailer Vijay Sales. The iPhone Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales will be conducted from December 24, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Apple Days offers at Vijay Sales

: the latest iPhone from Apple can be purchased for Rs. 69,900 from Vijay Sales, down from the original price of Rs. 79,900. The price also includes an HDFC Bank cashback offer worth Rs. Rs. 6,000. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1" OLED display along with the latest A15 Bionic processor and 128GB onboard memory. On the rear panel, the iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera. The notch on the front is smaller than it is on previous iPhone models such as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): the Apple Watch Series 7 is currently available for Rs. 36,100, down from the original price of Rs. 41,900. The discounted price also includes Rs. 3,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The latest Apple Watch Series 7 features an always-on display with a Retina display. The watch also features other health tracking features such as ECG, heart rate notifications, blood oxygen levels, and more.

the Apple Watch Series 7 is currently available for Rs. 36,100, down from the original price of Rs. 41,900. The discounted price also includes Rs. 3,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The latest Apple Watch Series 7 features an always-on display with a Retina display. The watch also features other health tracking features such as ECG, heart rate notifications, blood oxygen levels, and more. Apple AirPods Pro: The Apple AirPods Pro can be bought at Rs. 17,990, down from the original price of Rs. 22,900. The also includes an additional cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards. The Apple AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and seamless connectivity across Apple devices.

Other items that are available on sale during the Vijay Sales Apple Days offers include iPhone 12, iPad (9th generation), iPad Air, AirPods (1st generation), MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air M1. To check out all the offers, one can go on to the official website of Vijay Sales. Stay tuned for more Apple-related updates and other technology news.