Apple Event Live Streaming: How to watch Apple's ‘Peek Performance’ March 2022 event live?

Apple is about to host the Peak Performance event in a couple of hours. Enthusiasts and fans around the world are excited to see some new products. Like other Apple events, viewers can expect CEO Tim Cook to make an appearance at the event, along with the new products. While compiling this report, two devices that are heavily rumoured to launch today are the Apple iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5th Gen.

For the uninitiated, Apple has long been working on a new iPhone SE, as is pointed out by multiple reports and rumours on the internet. Reliable Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have also predicted in the recent past that iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad Air are likely to be revealed during the event. Like the last few events, the upcoming Apple event will be held virtually as well.

Apple Peak Performance: Where to watch?

Apple's Peak Performance event will be streamed live in India from 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 8. Those who are interested in watching the event can watch its live stream via the popular content sharing YouTube. The event will be available to watch via YouTube's mobile application, website or even via smart TVs that support YouTube. People can event set a reminder via YouTube.

For those who do not wish to attend the Apple's Peak Performance event on YouTube, there are other options as well. Apple's website will also be live streaming the event from the same time as mentioned above. Additionally, those who have the Apple TV application for iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV can watch the event there. If someone is not able to attend the event live, it would be available as a recording for them to watch later.

iPhone SE 3 specifications (expected)

According to a tweet by Ming-Chi Kuo published on 4 March 2022, the upcoming iPhone SE will feature the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The A15 Bionic was launched along with the iPhone 13 in October 2021. It is the second chipset from Apple that supports 5G connectivity. With the processor, the iPhone SE should support both mmW & Sub-6 GHz. Alongside, the iPhone SE is said to come in three storage variants, including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Further, the iPhone SE is said to come in three colours, including white, black and red. However, as mentioned earlier, the iPhone SE 2022 may come with a similar form factor as the previous iPhone that was launched in 2020. This may be disappointing for some people as the design of the iPhone SE launched in 2020 itself belongs to the iPhone 8. However, it would ease the manufacturing process for Apple. Kuo also says that the iPhone SE 2022 will enter into mass production in the month of March itself and the company is expecting shipments of about 25 to 30 million units in the year 2022.