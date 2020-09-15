Apple Event Time In Singapore: What Time Is Apple Event Today? Find Details Here.

Apple event will soon be underway from the Cupertino company. This year the apple event will witness a complete virtual affair. According to reports by Gadgets 360, Apple event live stream will be of Apple Watch and iPad Air. This iPhone event was a false alarm, the event today will only be about Apple Watch and iPad Air, as per reports and speculations in the media.

Apple Event Live Stream Today

The Apple event live stream can be watched from around the globe. Especially from parts of South Asia, as the event will soon be underway, the gadgets and the features for the same will be revealed one by one at the time. The new Apple products will be available online as per the reports to any part of the world. For example, it can be bought by people residing in Singapore. If one is residing in the country, then they can order the products online until the products are available at all stores internationally. To learn more about the online event or to know about Apple event time in Singapore, then here is a good read.

Apple event time in Singapore

The apple event can be viewed by Singaporeans by 1:00 am Wednesday, in Singapore standard time. The launch event will begin at 10 am PDT which is 10:30 pm IST. However, people residing within the Singapore time zone will have to live stream the event by late night. The event is a virtual affair this year due to the coronavirus situation.

The Apple event live stream is called Time flies by the tech maker and distributor. According to several rumours, it will show off Apple Watch SE. Earlier there were rumours that the event will be launching the iPhone 12 series. However, no confirmation is given by Apple yet. The product launch and specifications are still under the wrap.

How to watch the Apple event?

At the scheduled Apple event time in Singapore, gadgets and tech enthusiasts can stream the Apple Events site to watch the proceedings. It can also be viewed through Apple’s official channel on YouTube. Several third-party websites will be streaming the events when it will begin. Apart from that one can also watch it through web page search of- Time Flies- Apple Event.

