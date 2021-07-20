Apple iOS 14.7 Released: Supports MegaSafe Battery Packs, Bug Fixes & All you need to know

On Monday, July 19, 2021, Apple released the iOS 14.7 update for all eligible iPhones. The Apple iOS 14.7 is a minor update right before Apple launched the iOS 15 for the public. While the new update has a special feature for iPhone 12 lineup, it fixes quite a few bugs as well. The update comes after Apple launched iOS 14.6 back in May 2021. Along with iOS 14.7, Apple has also launched updates for tvOS and watchOS for Apple TV and Apple Watch respectively. Keep reading to know about the iOS 14.7 new features.

All iOS 14.7 new features

Support for MagSafe Battery Packs

The biggest addition to iOS 14.7 is support for the latest MagSafe Battery Pack. As the name suggests, it is a portable battery pack that attaches itself to the bank panel of the smartphone via MagSafe technology. It is designed to snap on the back panel of the iPhone 12 series and can provide an additional battery of up to 50%. Apple started shipping the accessory on July 19 and hence it might be available with early shoppers. Via this update, Apple has also unlocked the secret reverse wireless charging capability of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple Card holders can now create a join account

The MagSafe battery packs are exclusive to the iPhone 12 lineup, which consists of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Besides, the update comes with other updates which are for all the eligible iPhones. Users can now join two Apple Cards and create one co-owned account, which will also combine credit limits. iPhone users will also see a new timer management system for HomePod through the Home app. Additionally, air quality information is now available in Weather & Maps for Canada, Italy, France, South Korea, Netherlands and Spain.

Other minor bug fixes

Other iPhone bug fixes in the Apple iOS 14.7 are improvements with the Apple Music lossless audio playback, restoration of battery service message on some iPhone 11 models that may have disappeared after reboot, and share playlist menu option in Apple Music. The Apple iOS 14.7 is not a major update. Instead, it is designed for iPhone bug fixes and the introduction of MagSafe Battery Packs to the iPhone 12 lineup.