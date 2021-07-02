Apple IOS 15 Beta Version Launched With New Features; Here Are Steps To Download

Apple has rolled out its first public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 which can be downloaded by all the public beta testers, and the non-developers. To try the new software that will operate on all iPhone models in 2015 or later one needs to download Apple's beta testing program first. The new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 includes FaceTime improvements, artificial intelligence (AI) for photo recognition, and new features to limit notifications. Although Apple warns on the website, “The iOS 15 public beta is still in development, which means some applications and services may not work as expected and their data may not be backward compatible. Be sure to back up your iOS device with iTunes before installing the software.”

In an announcement made at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote earlier in June, Apple said that its public beta test version of the software will be launched this fall, alongside new iPhone models. One does not require the developer’s account and can be tried by the public ahead of the official release of the final version of iOS 15.

Here’s what you must consider before installing the public beta version on your iPhone or the iPad

Ensure you have a recent backup ahead of installing the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas on the critical device

Consider Apple’s warning that betas might contain bugs and errors that need fixes that could lead to performance issues

It could as well have compatibility issues with third-party applications, which means some apps might not work at all

After accessing the risks, here’s how to install iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 on the devices:

Go to Apple’s public beta website

In the top right corner, sign in to the iOS Guide for Public Betas

In the Get Started section, select enroll your iOS device, now click Download Profile

Select allow to download the profile, then click Close

Go to the setting of your device and click on ‘Profile Downloaded’

Now install the software after reading the consent agreement

The iPhone or iPad will restart to apply changes

Go to Settings > General > Software update and click on the Download and Install on the iOS 15 public beta

Some of the changes and the major improvements on the iPhone or the iPad will include:

FaceTime SharePlay feature that allows friends to watch the streaming service such as Netflix, Disney+, etc over the videoconferencing

Public transit integration shows nearby stations and transit times and lets you pin favorite routes to the top

FaceTime links for non-Apple users such as Android and Windows who can now use the service by clicking on a link

Artificial intelligence (AI) can now decipher the animals, plants, and objects in the images using the machine learning

Multiple photos in Messages now appear as a collage or an elegant stack of images