Apple IOS 15.1 Might Contain Two 'zero-day' Vulnerabilities, Security Researcher Claims

Apple users have been facing a lot of issues with the latest versions of iOS. The latest versions of iOS 15 did not get to a good start with several issues regarding battery drain, system functions not working properly, lagging and more. Another major security issue was fixed in iOS 15.0.2 called CVE - 2021 - 30883, which might have been used by bad actors to exploit the IOMobileFrameBuffer, a memory resource. Now, the latest version of iOS, iOS 15.1, is also resulting in several issues.

For several Apple iPhone users, iOS 15.1 is causing multiple issues such as an unresponsive user interface and variable battery life. The iOS 15.1 was released last week to fix issues with the previous version, i.e. iOS 15.0.2. While the latest version also came with new features such as SharePlay, a security researcher has claimed that the update contains two 'zero-day' vulnerabilities that might have been exploited.

Security researcher points out flaws in Apple iOS 15.1

Security researcher Denis Tokarev has recently claimed that the latest version of iOS contains two unpatched zero-day vulnerabilities. Additionally, the researcher also claims that Apple is already aware of these security flaws. These flaws are reported to allow applications to track users and collect sensitive data without taking legitimate consent from them. Tokarev highlighted these issues in a blog post in September 2021, after he did not receive any response from Apple. A report by Forbes states that Apple iOS 15.1 was the third OS update and the ninth update released since the company was informed of the security flaws.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes from ZDNet recently reported other issues being faced by several iPhone users after updating to iOS 15.1. These include an unresponsive user interface, lags and variable battery life. The iOS 15.1 is also said to face a lot of issues with Bluetooth headsets, including Apple's AirPods Pro. Additionally, the Unlock with Apple Watch feature seems to be delivering inconsistent results.

Apple released the latest version of their operating system for iPhones - the iOS 15.1. The iOS 15.1 came out on October 25, 2021, i.e. Monday, after iOS 15.0.2 and iOS 15.0.2. Along with the new iOS, Apple has released multiple features for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The update comes right after Apple released its latest operating system for the Mac series of devices called macOS Monterey.