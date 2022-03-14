Apple IPhone 13 & IPhone 12 Price Dropped On Amazon; Check Effective Prices Here

Ahead of Apple's Peek Performance event, the prices of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have dropped on leading e-commerce portals in India. As of now, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both the iPhone 13 launched in 2021 and the iPhone 12 launched in 2020. While one remains to be the latest iPhone launched by Apple, the other is capable of handling the most demanding mobile games. Keep reading to know more about the best deals on Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 going on right now.

Best deals on Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon

At its launch, the Apple iPhone 13 was available for Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB storage. Now, the smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs. 74,900, which is a 6% discount over the listed price. Additionally, those who are interested in buying the smartphone can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 using SBI credit cards or Kotak/ICICI bank creds. This brings down the effective price of an iPhone 13 (128GB) to rs. 68,900.

Apart from these discounts, buyers can trade in their current smartphones to garner a discount of up to Rs. 15,800. This further brings down the price of Apple's latest iPhone to Rs. 53,100. It is important to note that the value offered by Amazon while exchanging a smartphone depends on several factors, including the condition of the smartphone, signs of wear and tear, year of make and more. Upon checking the exchange value, Amazon is offering Rs. 8,200 for an iPhone 11 in good condition.

Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon

The listing price of the Apple iPhone 12 is Rs. 84,900. At the time of writing this report, the iPhone 12 (128GB) is available on Amazon for Rs. 60,990, which is an 18% discount over the listed price. On top of this, buyers can avail of Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC banks cred and debit cards, which brings down the effective price to Rs. 59,990. The iPhone 12 was launched by Apple in 2020 and it comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina display. The iPhone price drop comes right in time for the Indian festival Holi.