Apple IPhone 13 Launch Event: Here Are All The New Products, Features To Expect

Apple is about to conduct an online event on September 14, 2021. Although the product to be launched in the event is not confirmed yet, fans and experts around the world are largely anticipating it to be an iPhone launch. If that is true, Apple might release the complete 2021 iPhone lineup on coming Tuesday, which includes iPhone 13 Mini, vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The event is called California Streaming.

However, there are a bunch of new products that Apple has in their inventory, including the all-new Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPads. Additionally, Apple did not launch any Macbooks in their sprint event. There might be a possibility of multiple events being held by the Cupertino-based tech giant for different products. That being said, the following are the list of features and specifications that might be a part of the upcoming iPhone.

Apple 2021 event titled California Streaming, what to expect?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max versions are leaked to come with a 120Hz smooth refresh rate.

The Pro models are expected to come with a high-quality video recording mode called ProRes.

The lineup is believed to come in new colour options.

Wireless charging on iPhone 13 models will be improved with larger MagSafe coils and a faster charging rate.

Fans might see larger batteries on the latest iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 13 notch is rumoured to have a smaller Face ID setup, reducing the area occupied by the notch.

Apple might launch the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the new iPhone.

Airpods generation 3 are also expected to be launched this year.

The iPhone 13 pricing will slightly be on the higher side, with the iPhone 13 Mini rumoured to be priced at $699, Vanilla iPhone 13 at $799, iPhone 13 Pro to be priced at $999 and iPhone 13 Pro Max might be priced at $1,099.

A new iPad Mini and other iPad models are also expected.

Two Macbooks have not yet received the M1 processor from Apple.

iPhone 13 upcoming colours and storage variants

According to the latest rumours and leaks, the iPhone 13 Mini and vanilla iPhone 13 models will come in six colour variants. These include Black, Blue, Pink, White, Purple and Red. According to a report by 91Mobiles, iPhone 13 Mini might ship with 64GB as the base variant along with a 128GB variant as well. Whereas iPhone 13 will come with a 128GB base storage variant, along with a 256GB variant.

The premium 2021 iPhones include iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These models are rumoured to come in four colours, including black, silver, gold and new bronze colour. The iPhone 13 Pro will come with 128GB as the base model, along with a 256GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max might come with 256Gb as the base variant, along with a 512GB variant as well.