Apple IPhone 13 To Bring In Reverse Charging Feature With Stronger MagSafe Magnet

Tech giant Apple has been working on releasing their new iPhone 13 and users are excited to know more about its features. Recent news from leaker Max Weinbach has surfaced on the internet claiming that the new iPhone is going to bring in reverse wireless charging feature to its devices. Weinbach confirmed that the makers are now going to use stronger MagSafe magnets and larger wireless charging coils to enable the new Apple iPhone 13 reverse charging feature.

Apple iPhone 13 could get a new reverse charging feature

Using these stronger MagSafe magnets along with bigger charging coils could help makers bring in the reverse wireless charging feature easily. This was one of the most popular rumours about the new iPhone 13 features and seeing popular data leakers talking about it certainly seems that this could actually be released.

It is certain that the makers are working towards improving the already existing iPhone 13 features. Apart from this, a lot of different information has been released by such data leakers online about the new iPhone 13 features. It is now being said that the makers are going to use the A15 Bionic chip which is expected to be faster than the chip being used currently. Apart from this, a number of other features like a 5nm process, a much smaller notch, improvements to the battery life, and changes to the camera software and hardware are expected to be released with the new Apple iPhone 13. Users are also trying to find information about iPhone 13 release date and price.

However, nothing official has been announced by the makers yet. But all the tech users know that Apple always releases new phones during September and could also do the same with their upcoming iPhone 13. Apart from this, Gadgets Now has released a story with an expected iPhone 13 price in India. They claim that the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant of the new Apple iPhone 13 could be priced at Rs 92,999. According to the popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that a total of 4 flagship phones are supposed to be launched this September including iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. But the best option for all the users is to currently wait for the makers to release any information about their next iPhone.

IMAGE: KEVIN BHAGAT/ UNSPLASH