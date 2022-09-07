Apple IPhone 14 Launch Updates: If You Missed Apple's Launch Event; Here's How To Tune In

Quick links:
Image: Apple
Apple's Far Out event has ended with CEO Tim Cook wrapping up.
Apple's "Far Out" launch event kicked off at 10:30 pm IST/ 6 pm BST / 1 pm EDT on Sept. 7 when CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. In case you missed the event, you can watch the Livestream here: Apple Launch. The event can also be tuned in on Apple's official YouTube channel.
Products announced at the event:
Apple has said that the new models of the iPhones will have the option to shoot at 48mp using a new "Apple ProRAW" feature that will enable significantly more enhanced zoom. The feature will improve the iPhone 14 Pro new ultra-wide camera for videos. It will also have a 3x improvement in light capture and better macro photos, as well. Flash is fitted with LED that is now much brighter.
Credit: Apple
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are fitted with an H2 chip that brings enhanced connectivity and a new feature Adaptive transparency that understands outside sounds and will cut out sounds like a busy street. It comes with a new low distortion driver, personalised spatial audio for more immersive audio, 2x better noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, capacitive touch, and precision finding. The AirPods Pro 2 will have listening time for up to 6 hours. Apple is also introducing a new extra-small ear tip.
Tim Cook said, AirPods have become "essential for so many people."
The AirPods Pro 2 can be reordered from September 9 for $249 (Rs 19,834) and the shipping will start on Sept. 23. Users can have the Memoji engraving on their product.
Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 (Rs 79,568.15), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,099 (Rs 87,532.93) and will be available to pre-order on September 9 and September 16.
iPhone 14 pro's photography has improved manyfold as it comes with a 48MP camera, a quad-pixel sensor with a 24mm focal length. The camera works 2x better low-light photography compared with the previous iPhone 13 Pro model. It also has a new 2x telephoto sensor.
"iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the best iPhones we've ever created," says CEO Tim Cook.
Credit: Apple
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of its design looks like its pill and hole punch has been turned into the "Dynamic Island" feature seen on iPhone 14 Pro model for app notification. It has upgraded in power efficiency, and display power overall as it is built on a 4-nanometer process, 5-core GPU and is 40% faster. iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display. Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from September 9 and will be shipped from September 16.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the new iPhone 14 Pro unveiled at the event is the "most innovative Pro lineup yet." It comes in four colours: new Space Balk, Silver, Gold, and Depp Purple. There's a new true-depth camera with 30% less area to show alerts and notifications that pop-up in wider space. It's called Dynamic Island. This will allow the users to expand the area of the notification to check the calls, charging, messages, and more. The Music app also adjusts in the Dynamic Island bar and can control specific apps such as the Phone Maps app and others.
Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 camera will come with autofocus selfie camera known as the true depth camera that should be able to focus faster in low light and produce stunnign photographs. The new 12MP main camera comes with a 1.9um and 49% increase in low-light photography and Night Mode.
iPhone 14 will be available September 16 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 6, but the pre-orders for both the models start September 9.
Phone 14 series has got advanced satellite SOS connectivity that can text live location without cellular data connection or network. Apple has announced that it will offer the service for free for two years from November in US and Canada. Phone 14 also comes with Crash Detection, and will notify emergency services in case of an accident. The Emergency SOS will work via the Satellite, but the optimal connection can be reached in case of a clear sky as cellular data will not be required.
iPhone 14 will be available from $799, the same price as the iPhone 13. iPhone 14 Plus starts from $899.
In a first, iPhone 14 will be getting an eSIM, and users no longer need a physical card in order to connect to your cellular provider. iPhone users will be able to set it up without a Wi-Fi connection, and the US models won't have a SIM tray any longer, while international iPhone 14 models will include one.
Apple unveils the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus which will come in five colours: Midnight, Starlight, blue, purple and Product (RED). The two models come with 6.7-inch size. Both have a Super Retina display, and a ceramic display, and come in 5 colours. The new series will have an A15 chip similar to pro models but will be18% "faster than the competition at any price." The new Apple iPhone 14 comes with 12MP main camera, a larger and smarter sensor. "It takes stunning shots everywhere," Apple says. The phone has 49% upgradation for the low-light capture.Additional camera is the ultra-wide. Front camera has 38% better low light performance, and autofocus.
Credit: Apple
Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, speculated to have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch super retina displays. The new phones will come in five colors, including purple and blue.
Credit: Apple
Apple Watch Ultra has the "most accurate GPS than any smartwatch on the market," says the company. It is designed for triathletes who can push the action button and start workouts. The watch helps track running and other physical activities and is extremely durable for water sports, trekking, mountaineering, and diving among other adventures. It is EN13319 certified, implying that it is recognized globally for diving real deep.
Credit: Apple
Apple's new Ultra watch that will be available later this fall, can now be synced with Oceanic+ app for the divers and pro athletes. Apple Watch Ultra will be available for $799 and will be shipped from September 23 onwards. It is priced between $900 to $1,000. Apple Watch Ultra provides "most accurate GPS than any smartwatch on the market." It comes with low power mode, which extends the battery life to 36 hours.
Credit: Apple
New Apple Watch SE 2 unveiled at the launch event is designed using the production method that will make the product capable of "reducing carbon footprint by 80%". It mirrors the features of the Apple Watch ecosystem, but with a benefit of a lower price. The watch will be available in 3 colours.
Credit: Apple
Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in 4 different and attractive colours, Apple said. the product will come with a Nikon Sport Loops designed especially for sports enthusiasts. Series 8 can perform temperature sensing, advanced ovulation tracking, crash detection, and international roaming. The shipping of the Apple Watch Series 8 begins September 16.
Credit: Apple
Apple's latest Watch Series 8 comes with a new temperature sensor which “takes its commitment to women’s health even further," explains the company. The watch is fitted with at least two motion sensors that can also detect the pmapct of a severe car crash. The watch will be made available by September 16 and will cost $399 for the GPS model. The cellular model will cost about $499.
Credit: Apple
Apple Series 8 Watch's health data will be encrypted 'end-to-end' and the user can only share it "explicit permission." "Your cycle tracking data is encrypted on your device and only accessible with your passcode Touch ID or Face ID," Apple says.
Credit: Apple
Apple COO Jeff Williams explains that Apple's new Series 8 Watch has advanced features such as the temperature sensor, which was speculated for some time. The watch comes with a health tracking system for women's health that will help the user get accurate tracking of ovulation and other reproductive health knowledge.
Series 8 watch's sensor is also capable of tracking the body's temperature every 5 seconds, and can accurately detect ovulation and give a date estimation. It can notify the users of cycle deviations as well as track other health-related issues. Apple will keep the health data private and there's an option for the user to be able to share that data.
Apple Watch Series 8 improves lives and will bring upgrades in three main areas, such as health, safety and connectivity. It comes with 2-factor authentication, data encryption, as well as other advanced capabilities such as safety tools.
The tech giant is expected to unveil a gamut of gadgets that include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The event will also see the release of the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch SE besides a cheaper version of the two.