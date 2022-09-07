Apple IPhone 14 Launch Updates: If You Missed Apple's Launch Event; Here's How To Tune In

What to know about AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds just launched

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are fitted with an H2 chip that brings enhanced connectivity and a new feature Adaptive transparency that understands outside sounds and will cut out sounds like a busy street. It comes with a new low distortion driver, personalised spatial audio for more immersive audio, 2x better noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, capacitive touch, and precision finding. The AirPods Pro 2 will have listening time for up to 6 hours. Apple is also introducing a new extra-small ear tip.

Tim Cook said, AirPods have become "essential for so many people."

The AirPods Pro 2 can be reordered from September 9 for $249 (Rs 19,834) and the shipping will start on Sept. 23. Users can have the Memoji engraving on their product.

Credit: Apple