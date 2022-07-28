Apple IPhone 14 Lineup Facing Quality Issues Related To Rear Camera And Memory: Analyst

Apple iPhone 14 lineup is experiencing some quality issues. To get things back on track, the company would have to transfer orders between suppliers as it is preparing for the iPhone 14 launch. In totality, three different components of the upcoming iPhone 14 series appear to have problems - the display panel for the iPhone 14 Max model, the LPDDR5 RAM for the iPhone 14 Pro model and the iPhone 14 rear camera lens. Find more details about these issues below.

Apple analyst informs about quality issues in iPhone 14's rear lens

On July 27, 2022, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted about iPhone 14's rear lenses coating-crack issue. Kuo says that his latest survey indicates that Genius' iPhone 14 rear lenses are suffering from a quality issue. To avoid the quality issue affecting the iPhone 14 shipments, Apple has transferred a huge order of about 10 million units from Genius to Largan. Kuo also explains that the Genius coating crack issue should not have an impact on the iPhone 14 shipments because Largan can provide the additional order and fill the supply gap in time.

A few days ago, Kuo also informed about another quality issue with the iPhone 14 memory and panel suppliers. First, the analyst mentions that Micron & SK are likely to ship LPDDR5 memory for iPhone 14 models but since the latter has encountered some quality issues, Apple could transfer the orders to Samsung. The South-Korean conglomerate can manufacture additional chips in the given time, meeting the production goal. Additionally, Kuo mentioned that Samsung and BOE can largely fill the initial supply gap caused by LG Display's panel appearance issues.

It does not necessarily mean that the units that come out will have these issues. In fact, Apple is among the best manufacturers when it comes to quality checks and that is how the company detected these problems. The iPhone 14 series is expected to come out in September.