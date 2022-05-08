Apple IPhone 14 Max Might Come With 90Hz Display And Run On A15 Bionic Chipset: Report

This year, Apple is said to introduce a new member to the iPhone family. The new model will replace the iPhone 'Mini' and could be called iPhone 14 Max. The size and dimensions of the model have already been leaked in the recent past. Essentially, it will be an iPhone 14 with a larger screen. Most recently, the specifications of the iPhone 14 Max have been leaked online. Here are all the details about iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Max leaked specifications

According to known tipster @Shadow_Leak, the iPhone 14 Max, a new model in the lineup, will come with a 90Hz display. As of now, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In addition, the iPhone 14 Max could run on the Apple A15 Bionic chipset based on 5 nm architecture, which currently powers the iPhone 13 series. It is in corroboration with reports about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being the only models that will run on the A16 Bionic chipset.

The Apple iPhone 14 Max is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM, which is reserved for the Pro models of the iPhone 13 lineup. Interestingly, iPhone 14 Max's price has also been leaked - the smartphone is said to hit the market with a price tag of $899, with 128GB of RAM on the base model. The price leak is in line with an earlier leak by @LeaksApplePro. Overall, the iPhone 14 Max looks like a promising device.

A leaked image shows how the new iPhone 14 Pro display would look like

Then there is the iPhone 14 Max, which seems to be a new model in the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 14 Max will be a regular iPhone 14, but with a large display. Other characteristics of the device such as a number of cameras on the rear panel and the notch on the front panel will be similar to the iPhone 14. Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is also shown to come with a dual-punch hole display.

It is worth mentioning that there have multiple reports and renders from different sources that suggest the same design language. The pill-shaped cutout was expected from the company before iPhone 13 came out with a slightly smaller notch. But that did not happen and iPhone 13 users are still using a smartphone with a large notch at the top of their display in 2022.