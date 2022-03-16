Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature taller display, smaller notch: Report

In a recent report, Republic World informed readers that Apple might differentiate the Pro and non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 by using a different chip. The information came from known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also mentioned that the company is dropping the 'Mini' iPhone model this year and replacing it with a 'Max' model. Building upon that, new information suggests that Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may feature a taller display that is found on the current generation of Pro iPhones.

As per a new 9to5Mac report, the Apple iPhone 14 will be available in two sizes only - 6.1-inch for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This corroborates the rumours about Apple discontinuing the iPhone Mini lineup. While the display on the non-Pro iPhones will be the same as that in the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max could have a taller display that will accommodate the "notch + pill" design.

iPhone 14 Pro models could feature the new notch design and satellite communication

For the uninitiated, the "notch + pill" design is something that Apple is rumoured to be working on for months. While a lot of users and enthusiasts expected the company to remove the notch from the iPhone 13 series, that did not happen. Now, Apple is expected to use a small camera cutout in a circular shape accompanied by a pill-shaped cutout. However, Ross Young suggests that Apple will incorporate this design on all iPhones in 2023.

Talking about the processor, 9to5Mac has confirmed from its sources that Apple will equip the regular iPhone 14 models with its A15 Bionic. However, there is a possibility that the company makes minor changes to the chip. For instance, it could add a few more GPU cores or increase the computational speed of the main GPU and rebrand it as "A15X" as it has done in the past. Additionally, all the iPhone 14 models are said to feature 6GB of RAM. Further, Apple is also understood to be working on the satellite communication feature that was reported a few weeks before iPhone 13 came out.