Apple IPhone 14 Pro Devices Might Come With Pill-shaped Notch, Suggests Tipster

Apple has retained the notch on its iPhone since the iPhone X series. It was the first time that Apple launched its Face ID technology that resides in the notch located on top of the display and an all-screen display. All the models launched after iPhone X, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series feature a huge notch on the top of the display. Although the notch was made a little smaller on the latest iPhone 13 series, it still occupies a lot of space when compared to the hole-punch display.

According to the latest Power On podcast by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might ditch the notch on iPhones this year. Additionally, a report by Gsmarena suggests that Apple can drop the notch on new iPhone devices by placing the 3D Face ID tech under the display. It is also reported that Apple has been working on under-display Face ID tech for quite some time now.

Until now, the company has justified the notch on its smartphones as a space to fit the Face ID module. If the speculation comes to be true, Apple iPhone 14 will be the first iPhone to feature a notch-less display. Another tipster has recently indicated that the iPhone 14 series will indeed come with a hole-punch display.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro might come with a pill-shaped notch

According to a tweet by Dylan, the iPhone 14 series will come with a hole-punch display for the Pro models of the lineup. This is in line with previous reports as mentioned above. If it comes out to be true, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models might come with a hole-punch display. What is more interesting is that the tipster also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro series might feature a pill-shaped notch that will be accompanied by in-display Face ID technology. Apple has recently filed a patent for in-display Touch ID and Face ID and enthusiasts might get to see this in the iPhone 14 series. More details about the iPhone 14 Pro features will come out in future.

Pill shaped is what I am hearing. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Image: UNSPLASH