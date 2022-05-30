Apple IPhone 14 Pro Might Get Always-on Display With IOS 16: Report

As the WWDC 2022 is closing in, reports about what Apple may release at the event are surfacing on the internet. Among the latest pieces of information is something about an upcoming feature for iPhone. Apparently, Apple is expected to launch iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 and it is speculated that the new operating system will come as a major upgrade that contains new features to manage notifications and Messages. Additionally, iOS 16 is also said to enable always-on display on selected iPhone models.

iOS 16 might come with always-on display for Pro iPhones

According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 16 will come with support for an always-on display for future iPhones. Essentially, the always-on display will reduce the refresh rate of the screen and display "glanceable information" when the iPhone is sitting idle, just like Android smartphones that support the feature. Additionally, Gurman mentions in the Power On newsletter that the feature will be enabled only on the Pro models of iPhone, including iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Along with iOS 16, Apple will also release iPadOS, watchOS and other operating systems for various devices.

Most recently, Ian Zeibo released the renders of the iPhone 14 Pro along with known tipster Jon Prosser. At the first glance, the renders appear to be beautiful. They showcase the purported iPhone 14 Pro in elegant colour. Further, the renders also corroborate the previous theories and leaks about Apple including a pill-shaped notch on the front panel. The right panel of the iPhone 14 Pro is seen to have the power button like it's found on the current models.

This is the iPhone 14 Pro in purple - with @Jon_prosser

See more in the latest FPT episode https://t.co/sOKPnU6U4N pic.twitter.com/AJSIR52ns7 — Ian (@ianzelbo) May 25, 2022

iPhone 14 Max's production delayed: Report

A report by 91Mobiles mentions that the delay in development is specific to the engineering verification test, which is conducted once the parts and process required to manufacture an iPhone are finalised, just before beginning with the production. For Apple to be able to launch all the four iPhone models in September this year, the suppliers have to complete the engineering verification test end of June, which seems difficult at the moment. Reportedly, the iPhone 14 Max is running three weeks behind the schedule.