Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might include 48MP primary cameras: Report

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a lot of software and hardware improvements, but a high-resolution camera is not one of them. All the iPhone 13 models share the same 12MP primary shooter. While the iPhones do offer excellent photo and video quality from the lenses, there are limitations to what an iPhone can do with a 12MP shooter. For instance, it cannot shoot 8K videos while other manufactures like Samsung have already provided this functionality. In order to provide the functionality, Apple has to incorporate high-resolution camera sensors in its iPhone and a recent report suggests that it might happen soon.

After the launch of the iPhone 13, enthusiasts were slightly disappointed as Apple stuck with 12MP sensors on all the iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro series. However, rumours about Apple including a higher resolution camera sensor are stronger than ever. While the Apple iPhone 14 Pro launch is quite far at this point, more details about the upcoming smartphone shall come up in near future.

Market research firm suggests Apple iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48MP camera

According to market intelligence provider Trend Force, Apple is likely to introduce a 48 million pixel primary camera in the iPhone 14 Pro series. Additionally, another report by Apple Insider suggests that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series has to include a high-resolution camera sensor in order to provide a better video recording experience. Another report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48MP main camera.