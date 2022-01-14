Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might include 48MP primary cameras: Report

Quick links:
Apple iPhone 13 comes with a lot of software and hardware improvements, but a high-resolution camera is not one of them. All the iPhone 13 models share the same 12MP primary shooter. While the iPhones do offer excellent photo and video quality from the lenses, there are limitations to what an iPhone can do with a 12MP shooter. For instance, it cannot shoot 8K videos while other manufactures like Samsung have already provided this functionality. In order to provide the functionality, Apple has to incorporate high-resolution camera sensors in its iPhone and a recent report suggests that it might happen soon.
After the launch of the iPhone 13, enthusiasts were slightly disappointed as Apple stuck with 12MP sensors on all the iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro series. However, rumours about Apple including a higher resolution camera sensor are stronger than ever. While the Apple iPhone 14 Pro launch is quite far at this point, more details about the upcoming smartphone shall come up in near future.
According to market intelligence provider Trend Force, Apple is likely to introduce a 48 million pixel primary camera in the iPhone 14 Pro series. Additionally, another report by Apple Insider suggests that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series has to include a high-resolution camera sensor in order to provide a better video recording experience. Another report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48MP main camera.
Although camera shipment growth has slowed, camera resolution continues to improve. Taking primary cameras as an example, the current mainstream design is 13-48 million pixels, accounting for more than 50% of cameras in 2021. In second place are products featuring 49-64 million pixels which accounted for more than 20% of cameras last year with penetration rate expected to increase to 23% in 2022. The third highest portion is 12 million pixel products, currently dominated by the iPhone and Samsung's flagship series. However, a 48 million pixel primary camera is expected to be introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro series (tentative name) that Apple will release this year, further reducing 12 million pixel products to a 15% share in 2022 ~ Trend Force report published on January 12, 2022.